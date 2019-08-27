Education continues for area high school football teams

The education of Petaluma football teams continues Friday night after only St. Vincent’s Mustangs passed the first test of the school year.

St. Vincent dominated McKinleyville, 27-3, in its season opener played on the Humboldt State field in Eureka. Both Casa Grande and Petaluma have hit the books this week after learning lessons the hard way on their home turf, with Petaluma losing to Tamalpais, 27-19, while Casa Grande fell to Windsor, 44-21.

Petaluma gets another try at home this week, hosting Santa Rosa’s Panthers. St. Vincent and Casa Grande go on the road, with the Mustangs traveling to Cloverdale, while Casa Grande meets Montgomery in Santa Rosa. For the Gauchos, the visit to Viking land will be the first of three consecutive road games.

Trojans vs. Panthers

Petaluma and Santa Rosa renew one of the oldest high school football rivalries in the Redwood Empire when they meet Friday night on the Trojans’ Steve Ellison Field.

In addition to a much-needed win for both sides, the rivals will be playing for “The Club,” the war club trophy that traditionally goes to the winner of the rivalry game.

This season’s battle matches two teams that are coming off disappointing opening-game losses. Petaluma fell behind early and could never catch up in a 27-19 loss to Tamalpais, while Santa Rosa lost to Analy, 26-20, in overtime.

Both teams are questions after losing key players to winning seasons last year. Santa Rosa is reloading its offense from a team that was 7-4 and reached the playoffs, while Petaluma is also filling in graduation-created gaps in a team that was 6-5 and also reached the playoffs.

Santa Rosa’s loss to Analy was particularly hurting for the Panthers, who not only lost a 12-point lead, but also were stopped twice on two-point conversion tries that might have prevented the game ever reaching overtime.

Santa Rosa quarterback Trevor Anderson twice hit Roman Correa for touchdown passes for the Panthers. It is a combination the Trojans will have to contain Friday.

“They (the Panthers) are a completely different team than they were last year,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “Last year they were a power running team. This year they spread out and throw the football. Their quarterback (Anderson) is very good.”

A good quarterback could mean trouble for the Trojans, who allowed Tamalpais quarterback Aidan Newell to complete 10 of 12 passes for 210 yards last week.

Petaluma will try to build on its solid second half in the opener. Led by quarterback Jack Hartman, running back Dante Ratto and offensive line adjustments, Petaluma outscored Tamalpais 19-13 in the second half.

Getting off to a good start will be a goal against the Panthers.

Gauchos vs. Vikings

The rivalry between Casa Grande and Montgomery doesn’t extend as far back as the Petaluma vs. Santa Rosa match, but it may be as intense.

The Gauchos and Vikings have played with emotion for everything from a winning season to the North Coast Section championship through the seasons. This year, they will be playing for first wins after Casa Grande lost its opening game to Windsor, 44-21, and Montgomery was beaten by Campolindo, 40-0.

Montgomery’s defeat has to viewed through the prism of its opposition. Campolindo was 10-3 last season and played in the finals of the North Coast Section Division II playoffs.