Petaluma can’t recover from sluggish start, loses to Tamalpais

Petaluma never completely recovered from a sluggish start on offense in the first half, and the Trojans fell to visiting Tamalpais of Mill Valley, 27-19, at Steve Ellison Field on Friday night.

The Trojans cobbled together only 52 yards of total offense in the first half before their triple option attack finally kicked in down the stretch, but it proved to be too late. Petaluma clearly outplayed the Red Tailed Hawks after intermission, but the Trojans struggled to overcome a 14-0 deficit.

Tamalpais put a touchdown on the board in each of the first two quarters, led by running back Crew Hutson who got things rolling with a 9-yard scoring dash in the

opening stanza.

Ben Reade then grabbed a short 4-yard catch for the second touchdown of the first half after Tamalpais drove 80 yards in 15 plays to make it a two touchdown lead. It would be the first of three touchdown catches for the sure-handed receiver.

After some apparent changes by coach Rick Krist and his staff, the Trojans came out of their halftime talk a completely different team.

“We made some major adjustments to our line blocking after watching their defense in the first half,” noted Krist. “Our entire offensive line picked up on those changes, and I felt we could move the ball by kicking their linebackers out. I was especially happy with that final drive, and it gave us a chance to win.”

“We only have three returning starters this season, and I thought our kids out played them in the second half. Those big plays hurt us.”

Petaluma rallied after a poor kickoff return, and drove the ball almost the length of the field in a march that consumed almost half of the third quarter. An 18-yard

gallop by Randall Braziel behind some good blocking generated a key first down in the series.

Finally, with the ball on the Hawk 20-yard line, Dante Ratto broke lose untouched for the first Petaluma touchdown of the night to make it 14-7. Overall, it

was a drive of 84 yards on only 10 plays. Things were looking much different.

Petaluma managed to slice the Tamalpais margin to seven points twice in the second half, but crippling passes to Reade from quarterback Aiden Newell kept the lead intact. The second toss to Reade was good for 70 yards, as he found a gap behind the Trojan secondary. Reade finished the game with five catches for 145 yards.

With help generated by Braziel, Joey Alioto and Ratto on the ground, the Trojans drove the ball for two more scores, but they could not get closer than seven points.

After a second quarterback sneak of one yard by Jack Hartman, the Trojans went all out on an onside kick attempt, but it failed. Tamalpais ran out the final 2:20 to close out the victory.

The strong second half by Petaluma cut the overall yardage to 362 to 324 in favor of the Red Tailed Hawks. It was a different game in the second half, with the

surging Trojans always within reach.

Alioto rushed with 118 yards to lead both teams. His yardage included a 46-yard burst along the Trojan sideline in the second quarter.

Hartman had a strong game on both sides of the ball for the Trojans. He scored twice and was 9 for 16 in the passing department good for 87 yards. Three of his

tosses were to senior Tony Moeckel for a total of 30 yards.

Newell had a strong strong outing for the Hawks with 216 passing yards, including a pair of touchdowns. His fourth down completions to Reade kept Petaluma from forcing critical change of possessions.

Junior linebacker Jack Santos had seven tackles and three assists for the Trojans.

Hartman chipped in with three stops and Mathew Salyers played well on defense in the first half.

Mario Zarco contributed three tackles and a key fumble recovery that stopped a Tamalpais drive in the second quarter.

Tamalpais was 6-5 last season, and earned its way into the first round of Division III playoffs in the North Coast Section.

Petaluma captured the junior varsity contest 22-13.