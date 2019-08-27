Xyxyyxyyxyy xyyxyx yx

Windsor’s Jaguars rained on Casa Grande’s season-opening football game, but through the gloom of a 44-21 loss on their home field Friday night, there were patches of sunlight for the Gauchos.

On the good side, Casa Grande was more competitive than the final score indicates, playing Windsor more than even through the first half and remaining within hope distance, trailing by just 10 points through the first three periods.

Although Casa Grande had trouble running the football, senior quarterback Miguel Robertson, in just his second varsity start ever, was impressive at times, showing poise in the face of a strong Windsor pass rush and throwing for two touchdowns to senior receiver Dominic McHale.

Although Windsor quarterback Bill Boyle passed for 229 yards on 18 of 29 throwing, Casa Grande had its moments on pass defense, including a pass interception by Julian Gaona and several outstanding plays in the secondary. The Gauchos held the Jaguars to 165 rushing yards, limiting Lorenzo Leon to 64 yards and Jeremiah Pignataro to 60.

One of the worst things to happen to the Gauchos was the loss of veteran wide receiver and defensive back Rashad Nixon, who broke his collarbone on the first play from scrimmage and is likely out for the season.

The game was a typical opening game, with a multitude of penalties and sundry mistakes by both teams. Windsor was penalized 10 times for 90 yards, while Casa Grande was flagged eight times.

Casa Grande seemed to be the better team early, putting together a moderately successful drive of 34 yards in its first possession and scoring the game’s first touchdown when senior McHale demonstrated his patented leaping grab ability by taking a 20-yard pass from Robertson away from a Windsor defender.

After Windsor had scored on a run by Leon following a missed tackle on a long pass play, Casa Grande showed that two could play the long-pass game when Robertson and Kobe Krnaich hooked up on a 62-yard strike to put the ball on the Windsor 2-yard line. Julian Gaona scored from there.

When Casa Grande stopped Windsor on the Jaguars’ next possession, it look like the Gauchos would be discussing a lead during the halftime intermission.

But, before the final 3 minutes could tick off, the game teeter-tottered to the Jaguars.

Two consecutive losses on running plays and a costly illegal procedure penalty demanded that the Gauchos punt out of their own end zone. A high snap forced the punter to step out of the back of the end zone for a safety.

An unmolested free kick (punt) gave Windsor the ball at the Casa Grande 36. Five plays later, Boyle spiraled a pass into the waiting arms of Landen Estrela from 13 yards out and it was Windsor leading at the half, 17-14.

Although Casa Grande remained within hopeful distance through most of the second half, the Gauchos were never able to overcome the abrupt first-half turnaround.

Windsor upped its lead to 10 points on another Boyle-to-Contreras connection, this one good for 56 yards and a touchdown.

A perfectly executed fade from Boyle to a leaping Contreras just at the end of the third period pretty much put the game away for the Jaguars.

Not that the Gauchos quit trying.

Before the quarter was out, McHale did his leaping thing again, out-flying a Windsor defender to grab a 12-yard throw from Robertson that cut the Windsor lead to 31-21.

Fourth-quarter pass interceptions led to two more Jaguar touchdowns as the Windsor lead widened at the finish.

“We played with a lot of energy,” noted Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “We gave them too many short fields and we made too many mistakes.

“We have to realize that, for us it’s a process and we are going to get better.”

The Gauchos begin a streak of three games away from home Friday night when they play at Montgomery in Santa Rosa.

Casa won a wild scoring battle with Windsor in the junior varsity preliminary, pulling out a 34-33 victory.