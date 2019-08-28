JJ SAYS: Football opening nights are special

I was back on the sidelines for the start of the 2019 high school football season Friday night, and I was as excited as I was more than a half century earlier when I covered my first game as a cocky young reporter on the sidelines of a game played in Fremont. I believe the game involved James Logan High School, but I can’t recall the opponent or who won. It doesn’t matter — at least not now, but it surely did back then.

The point is that there was then, and there is now, something special about the season’s first football game. It is as much a ritual as a sporting event. On the field, the players and coaches are hyped almost beyond hysteria with everything from butterflies to elephants dancing around in their insides as they wait for that first pass, that first run, that first catch and, most importantly, that first hit.

Meanwhile up in the stands, or more accurately in and around the stands and hanging around the concession stands, students of all classes and both genders are hanging out, seeing, being seen and generally doing what teens do when they are not texting.

Meanwhile, intently watching the game are parents who are, figuratively, living and expiring with both the fate of the team and the performance of their son. Some know and understand the game; others don’t know a weak side from a hole in the line. But, they do know what a touchdown is and by mid-season will be vocally or silently demonizing officials for every flag thrown against their side. They will become a part of a family of parents that will form friendships that will last at least until their sons graduate and go their separate ways.

For those, like myself, fortunate enough to come back each year, opening night is a night to get comfortable as they meet old friends and discuss great games and great athletes gone by, often embellishing details of events and happenings of past glories.

The key question asked every year to me primarily because I have the word sports attached to my job description, is: “How do they look this year?”

The truth is, I haven’t a clue. I’ve probably seen one practice and a scrimmage prior to the first game. At this point, the players are names on a roster printed out from the MaxPreps website.

Of course, there is no way I’m going to admit my ignorance. The stock answer is always: “We’re young, but I think we’ll be all right.”

Of course, for us veterans, it always exciting to check out what is new at the concession stands. My opening this year was at Casa Grande. I’m delighted to report that Gaucho fans will be eating well this season. Being a traditionalist, my meal of choice is a cheeseburger and Restaurant Big House has a huge patty oozing with flavor and calories.

The game turned out to be what first games usually are — exciting, intense and full of mistakes and falling flags.

How did the Gauchos look?

They’re young, but I think they will be all right.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)