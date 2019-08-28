Will Hite and Owen Hite lead impressive Casa cross country debut

Casa Grande got its cross country season off to a fast start in the Rancho Cotate Invitational last Saturday.

The Gaucho varsity boys broke the Casa record for the Rancho Cotate 2.97-mile course, combining to time 79:46, breaking the previous school best of 82:40.

Although no official team scores were kept, the Casa Grande boys finished second behind Maria Carrillo, even though the Pumas held their top five runners out of the meet.

Casa Grande’s twins, Will Hite and Owen Hite ran one-two to lead all runners, with Will timed in 15:32 and Owen in 15:33.

Casa’s Nolan Hosbein was 10th in 15:57.

Other Casa finishers were Logan Moon, 11th in 16:12; Andrew Gotshall, 16th in 16:22; Luke Baird, 18th in 16:46; Jake Dietin, 19th in 16:47; Aaron Beaube, 24th in 17:11; Christopher Dolcini, 37th in 17:58; and Matt Goroux, 39th in 18:19.s

Casa Grande’s girls were unoficially fourth, led by Emma Baswell, who was less than a second behind race winner Nicole Morris of Maria Carrillo. Morris was timed in 19:06.6 to Baswell’s 19:07.4.

Abby Vestrys was 10th om 20:43; Adrey Reposa, 22nd in 21:54; Tamra Foursha 34th in 25:18; and Moriah Busch 35th in 26:31.

Casa’s junior varsity and freshmen boys teams were both unofficially third.

Ethan Thompson led the junior varsity, finishing sixth in 19:22. Andrew Donlan was 20th in 21:26, followed by Anthony Soper 24th in 21:42; Steven Isaacs 33rd in 24:40, Jaskaran Uppal 34th in 25:11 and Sean Dolan 38th in 26:55.

For the freshman, Richard Bennet was eighth in 20:12, Shahe Charkoudian 18th in 25:33, Zach Baird 19th in 27:35, Luke Desenberg 20th in 27:39 and Takota Tweeten 22 in 27:46.

For Casa Grande’s junior varsity girls, Allesandra Alvarenga was 18th in 24:51, Kayla Jimenez 19th in 25:15 and Christina Corrales 20th in 25:17.