Hewko conquers Golden Gate Bridge swim for 94th time at age 72

When Petaluma Realtor Kathie Hewko completed her first Golden Gate Bridge Swim in 1976, it was big news; when she completed her 94th journey underneath the length of the Bridge on Saturday at age 72, it was big news. It will be beyond big when she makes the 1⅛-mile trek for the 100th time sometime before her 75th birthday in 2022.

That 100th crossing has always been her goal, and she moved closer to the ultimate with a near-perfect swim last Saturday.

“It far exceeded my expectations,” Hewko said. “It was wonderful. There were one to three harbor porpoises that stayed with me the whole way. When the waves would break, I could look over and see little black heads, and my good-luck pelicans — all 50 of them — flew overhead.”

It took Hewko about 42 minutes to complete her trek, which she accomplished without using either a wet suit or fins. She brought the wet suit she had used for her 93rd swim two years ago, but decided against using the protection from the 50-degree bay waters. She also chose not to wear the fins, but to rely on her bare feet for propulsion.

Her quest had been put on hold for more time than she desired as she continued to battle long-time complications from lyme disease and a more recent diagnoses of chronic fatigue.

However, she said her health has been improving recently and she definitely felt better when she dropped into the chilly Bay water and headed from San Francisco to Marin.

“I had no issues at all,” she said. “I kept getting stronger as I swam. It has been two years and I was just so excited to be back in the water.”

She said she seems to be feeling fine now that the task had been completed. “I’m tired, but I feel pretty good,” she reported.

Now that she is back in the Bridge business, Hewko is more determined than ever to reach her 100-swim goal. She plans to complete No. 95 later this year, which gives her three years to complete five more swims.

And she is ready. “I feel almost like I could do it again today,” she said earlier this week.