Petaluma beats Santa Rosa for impressive volleyball win

Petaluma opened its home volleyball campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over Santa Rosa in front of an appreciative crowd in the T-Girl gym on Tuesday.

The T-Girls never surrendered the advantage throughout the entire contest after decisively turning back the Lady Panthers 25-16 in the opening set.

The Panthers came in with wins over Casa Grande and Napa, but they could never get their attack going against the poised Petaluma netters. The T-Girls overwhelmed the Panthers, 25-13, in the second set, and rotated in several reserves to close out the match, 25-20.

“We have eight seniors on the team this season. and they are playing well at the beginning of our season so far,” said a pleased T-Girl head coach Ryan Hughes. “I liked the way we reacted to free balls tonight. Any team that exchanges free balls with us around the middle of the net will be in trouble. Our reactions have been very good.”

Senior middle blocker Lily Paschoal was involved in numerous plays at the middle of the net, including an impressive rejection in the third set that helped Petaluma pull away to a 23-17 advantage.

Paschoal, Juliet Mattox and Lilah Bacon were all outstanding in pounding the ball back into the Panther defense on attempted kills.

The turning point of the first set came after the teams were knotted at 12-12. The T-Girls outscored the visitors, 11-4, behind the outside hitting of versatile Emma Weiand, and the rest of the match was dominated by Petaluma.

Weiand did most of her work around the left side of the net on some good sets by Kaleigh Weiand and junior Anna Hospadar. The hard-hitting veteran smashed shots to open spots on the floor and mixed it up with well-placed soft shots for points. Emma Weiand finished with 12 kills to pace the T-Girls attack.

Another block by Paschoal and a placement by Kaleigh Weiand put the first set away at 25-16 for the surging T-Girls, and the die for the match was cast.

The defensive rotations and putbacks continually frustrated the Panthers, who made more forced mistakes as the match continued.

Mattox and Paschoal continued their domination of the middle net as Petaluma broke to a 19-12 advantage in the second set. Emma Weiand was at the center of things again with a blistering hit to the open floor that was again unreturnable.

A well-directed soft placement by Hospodar helped Petaluma jump to a 19-13 lead in the final set. The highlight of the set, however, was an off-balance hit into open territory off the wrong foot by captain Kaleigh Weiand that got a well-deserved point for the T-Girls.

With the score standing at 23-19 in the final set, Emma Weiand got a point with a kill from the left area of the defense. Paschoal ended things with a block at the middle of the net.

The previously undefeated Panthers (2-1) had three freshmen in the starting lineup. Santa Rosa was 17-6 overall last season.

Petaluma improved to 2-0 for the season with Piner scheduled on Thursday.

“This was a good win for us,” noted Hughes. “We should be competitive this season.”