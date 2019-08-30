Casa volleyball Gauchos lose at home to Maria Carrillo

Visiting Maria Carrillo got in a clean first punch at the opening of the match and the Pumas held off Casa Grande, 3-1, in the Lady Gauchos first home volleyball game last week.

Maria Carrillo dominated the first moments of play, and won, 25-10, behind the hitting of senior Anna Knebel, but had to hold on the rest of the way against the refocused Gauchos.

Knebel had four kills and a block in the first set as the Pumas kept the line moving by rotating their entire squad into the contest.

Casa came fighting back to make the match competitive by winning the second set, 25-19, but dropped the final competitive games, 25-19, and, 25-20. The Gauchos cleaned up some unforced errors down the stretch, and pulled within only a couple of points down the stretch.

Most of the Gaucho offense centered around all-league outside hitter Awelina Fukalata who hit booming shots from all angles of the court. The hard-hitting

junior hit an astounding 51 kill attempts which kept the Pumas scrambling to keep the ball in play. Fifteen of the power shots by Fukalata found open spots on the floor for points.

Digs by Savanna Sutton and freshman Jaime McGaughe helped to stabilize the Casa defense while Fukalata, Emily Hart and Bella Blue kept the Puma defense honest. Well-placed serves by Sutton, Fakalata and Blue helped to keep the PUmas off balance.

The best output by the host Gauchos came in the second set when improved serving by Blue and Sutton forced unbalanced returns. An accurate soft shot by Blue improved the Gaucho advantage to 16-13.

Casa Grande walked away with the set win on a cross court kill by Fakalata that was unreturnable.

The final two sets were very competitive, featuring long rallies and scrambling recovery shots. One hustling shot by the left-hand hitting Hart kept the ball in play for five hits from both sides.

A disputed point was awarded to Maria Carrillo, and taken away from the Lady Gauchos to make the score 20-19 in the exciting final set. Maria Carillo closed out the match with three consecutive points powered by strong play by senior captain Lindsey Heller. The rallies got longer and more exciting as the match got to the final stages.

Junior outside hitter Simone Wright was noticeably missing from Casa coach Amber Taylor’s starting lineup for this contest. Wright, who gives Casa Grande a balanced scoring threat when Fukulata is on the opposite side of the floor, sat out the game with a knee injury.

“A girl came across under the net on our scrimmage, and I stepped on her foot,” said Wright, “ Ihave a slight tear, but I should be back by mid-September.” It marks the second down time for Wright who had to sit out a portion of the Gaucho schedule last season per CIF transfer rules.

Heller had five blocks to lead the Lady Puma defense.

Maria Carrillo is 6-2 in the early season, including an early season tournament in Chico.

Casa Grande falls to 0-2 for the season. The Gauchos travel to MIll Valley next Wednesday to face Tamalpais in another non-league game.

Casa dominated play in the junior varsity contest, earning a 2-0 victory.