Casa and Montgomery both look for first football wins

Montgomery and Casa Grande high schools would like to change the narrative of their 2019 football seasons before long.

They each have the chance to notch their first win in Friday’s 7 p.m. game in Santa Rosa.

Week 2 sees area high schools competing in nonleague games as they prepare for league play in a few weeks.

The Vikings were throttled last week in their opening game against football powerhouse Campolindo, which wasn’t a complete shocker, seeing as how Campo is ranked 57th in the state by MaxPreps.

Casa, meanwhile, lost 44-21 to Windsor on a night when the Gauchos could never get their running game in gear (33 yards total) and had to rely on a quarterback starting just his second varsity game ever.

“It’s a bounce-back week,” said new Casa Grande coach John Antonio. “That score was not an indicator of what the game really was for us.”

Mistakes — especially late in the game — did in the Gauchos, who have a young team with eight sophomores, including three starting on the offensive line.

“Bad snaps, safeties, turnovers. That was the case late in the game,” Antonio said.

Senior quarterback Miguel Robertson was a bright spot for the Gauchos, though. He connected on 11 of 20 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

“His leadership was above and beyond,” Antonio said.

The Gauchos will also have the daunting 6-3, 270-pound tackle Jack Faris back in the game.

Casa will need all that and more against the Vikings, who, despite getting clobbered, played hard to the end and held their heads high afterward, coach Vertis Patton said.

“Our team was really up after the game,” he said. “They got to play against a great team. It made them hungry to get back to work and get better.

“Our focus continues to be on us and getting better. Last week was everything we’d thought it would be ... This is a process; as long as we compete the right way, the results will eventually take care of themselves.”

Antonio is of the same mindset: “It’s not going to happen overnight, although you want it to. Think about starting three sophomores. Down the road a couple years, this is what we’re working toward.”

OTHER GAMES

RANCHO COTATE Cougars (0-1) vs. VANDEN Vikings (0-1)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Rancho Cotate High School, Rohnert Park

Rancho took a hard loss to Sacramento, 24-6, last week. After being tied 6-6 at halftime, the Cougars couldn’t break through in the second half, getting shut down in the third and fourth quarters. Sacramento scored 18 in the fourth for the win.

Quarterback Jared Stocker completed 13 of 23 passes for 128 yards, but Sac’s defense picked off four passes.

All three of Sacramento’s scores in the fourth quarter came off Rancho turnovers: one pick-six and two fumble recoveries for runbacks.

Running back Rasheed Rankin had the only score for Rancho with an 8-yard run in the second quarter. Both he and Stocker are key components to Rancho’s success this year.

—

CARDINAL NEWMAN Cardinals (1-0) vs. SUTTER Huskies (0-0)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Sutter High School

The Cardinals will visit the Huskies in Sutter’s first game of the year. Newman has one game under its belt, a 38-0 victory over Fortuna last week in Healdsburg as Newman’s field is still undergoing work.