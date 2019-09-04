A preview offered of Mark West Regional Park

A new park in the future for Sonoma County! 1200 acres! I had to take advantage of the once-a-month Preview Day for Mark West Creek Regional Park. The Sonoma County Ag and Open Space purchased the properties making up the park and preserve over a period of 15 years, and transferred the land to Regional Parks in late 2018. Regional Parks is undertaking a 3- to 5-year master planning process that will culminate in the park opening daily. This new park features a rugged, natural terrain that includes grasslands, chaparral, oaks, Douglas fir, redwoods and riparian areas along Mark West, Porter and Mill creeks. Sonoma County sought to conserve the area because of its natural resources, significant wildlife habitat, scenic vistas and potential for outdoor recreation and education.

I missed the July Preview Day, so signed up for August. Preview Days are offered the second Saturday of each month and you must sign up on the Regional Parks website. The park is located at northwest of Santa Rosa at 3000 Porter Creek Road, across from Safari West. Parking is limited, so you might have to take the shuttle from Santa Rosa, but Regional Parks will let you know.

As you leave your car or shuttle and head to the park trail head you must check in. And when you leave, you must check out, so that the staff know you are not lost or missing. Be sure to bring water, as none is available on site. At the entrance there are portable restrooms for your convenience. Dogs on leash are welcome. And there are picnic tables, so bring a lunch to enjoy after your hike.

So what do you get on Preview Day? Starting at 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. you can explore seven miles of trails that have been developed so far. Some are graveled ranch roads that were already there; some are newly carved dirt trails. You will get a trail map as you enter and sign in. We headed off down this newly created dirt trail that runs along Mark West Creek. This trail is a perfect dirt trail. It’s gorgeous along there, and water is still running. We passed along Cresta Meadow, named for the former owner. The park is a mix of grassland, oaks, fir, redwoods, and riparian areas along the creeks. A variety of smells from these different areas is a treat. I even got a strong scent of mint along one trail. The trees provide plenty of shade.

At each trail intersection volunteers will direct you and provide information about the trails. They are so helpful. The trails range from easy to strenuous. The volunteers will give you some idea of the terrain. Andy and I did not have a lot of time to hike so we chose an easier route, but hikers told us of the great vistas at the summit. The 2017 wildfire swept through this park, and you will see the recovery that is occurring. But Regional Parks staff also had to take down trees that were dead or a danger to hikers. The result is that the views at the top are now spectacular. If you have the time, head for the summit. We took Hidden Meadow Trail which has an easier climb, is mostly a rocky road, and is not as long as the Middle Ridge Trail. But Middle Ridge Trail has the vistas, so make time to take this one if you can. But be warned! A shortcut on Newt Trail is steep and rocky. Hidden Meadow Trail wraps around the ridge, passing through Hidden Meadow — a expanse of grassland. We reconnected with Middle Ridge Trail to head back to Mark West Creek and the parking lot. It was about a 4-mile hike in all through forest and grassland. So fantastic to see this new park and its natural beauty. Be sure to sign up http://parks.sonomacounty.ca.gov/Play/Calendar/Mark-West-Preview-Days-2019-09-14/. Sept. 14 is filling up. The next days are Nov. 9, Dec. 14 – weather permitting. There will be more Preview Days in 2020. Just check the calendar.