Petaluma infantry too strong for Santa Rosa air force

Petaluma’s infantry prevailed over Santa Rosa’s air force in a fierce battle for the Club Friday night.

Defending its home turf, Petaluma’s option offense ground over the overmatched Santa Rosa defense for 513 rushing yards enroute to a 53-34 victory in a win that gave the Trojans ownership of “The Club,” symbolic of the victor in the annual game between the long-time rivals. Running behind a dominating offensive line, Dante Ratto raced for 224 yards, while teammate Joey Alioto ran for 211 yards and four touchdowns.

Santa Rosa’s aerial bombardment was almost, but not quite, as devastating. Statistics for the Panthers were not available at press time, but it is verifiable that quarterback Trevor Anderson passed for five touchdowns and riddled the Petaluma pass defense all night.

“We knew what they were going to do, we just couldn’t stop them,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said of the Santa Rosa aerial bombardment. We did well against the run. We just couldn’t stop their passing.

“Offensively we did well. Our offensive line played with a lot of confidence and we ran the ball very well. Jack Hartman (quarterback) ran our offense like a veteran quarterback.”

Hartman threw just three passes. Two went for touchdowns and one was intercepted.

Santa Rosa coach Russell Ponce said much the same about his Panthers.

“Our offense played a great game,” he said. “Defensively we made some mistakes. When they get their option rolling it is hard to stop.

Each team scored three times in the first quarter with Anderson throwing bombs to Mason Frost, Roman Correa and Randy Clay, while Petaluma answered with touchdown runs by Alioto and Hartman sandwiched around a Hartman touchdown throw to Ryan Sullivan.

After that, the game settled into one of attrition that was won by Petaluma’s continually pounding offense that had the Trojans on top, 27-20 at the half and 34-26 after three periods before the Trojans added three final period touchdowns against the tiring Panthers to put the game away.

The win evened the Petaluma record at 1-1, while dropping the hard-luck Panthers to 0-2 on the young season.