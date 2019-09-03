Petaluma wins a wild one over Santa Rosa, 53-34

Petaluma and Santa Rosa high schools put the wild back into the west Friday night in a shootout that ended with Petaluma’s Trojans the last team standing with a 53-34 victory.

The 87 scoreboard points are just the start of some mind-boggling numbers. Petaluma rushed for 543 yards and had 587 total yards. Two Trojans, Dante Ratto and Joey Alioto, each rushed for more than 200 yards, with Ratto running for 224 and Alioto for 211 and four touchdowns.

Santa Rosa had 423 total yards, led by quarterback Trevor Anderson, who passed for 367 yards, completing 11 of 27 passes. Five of his connections were for touchdowns.

Both coaches had praise for their respective offenses, but they could only shake their heads in disappointed wonderment at the play of their defenses.

“We knew what they were going to do, we just couldn’t stop them,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said of the Santa Rosa aerial bombardment. “We did well against the run. We just couldn’t stop their passing.

“Offensively we did well. Our offensive line played with a lot of confidence and we ran the ball very well. Jack Hartman ran our offense like a veteran quarterback.”

Santa Rosa coach Russell Ponce said much the same about his Panthers.

“Our offense played a great game,” he said. “Defensively we made some mistakes. When they get their option rolling, it is hard to stop.”

The teams might as well have been playing without defenses in the early going.

Santa Rosa had three offensive possessions in the opening quarter, ran nine offensive plays and scored three touchdowns. Petaluma had three offensive possessions in the first quarter and scored two touchdowns. The only reason the Trojans didn’t score three TDs was because it took three plays into the second period for them to complete their third scoring drive.

The scoring race slowed in the second period, either because the defenses stiffened or the offenses temporarily ran out of steam from running up and down the field, or a combination of both.

The only touchdown of round two came when Ryan Sullivan made a leaping grab of a 16-yard pass from Hartman to give Petaluma a 27-20 intermission lead.

To the Trojans’ defensive credit, they did pretty much shut down the Santa Rosa ground game. Led by linebacker Jack Santos, Petaluma held Santa Rosa to just 56 rushing yards.

The Trojans also readjusted their defensive backfield. After allowing Santa Rosa receivers to roam as freely as San Francisco auto burglars in the early going, Petaluma defenders never completely stopped the transgressions, but certainly slowed them in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Petaluma offense played with a calculated frenzy. Hartman was masterful in handling the football and directing the attack, baffling Santa Rosa defenders with his quick reads and sleight-of-hand ball handling.

Ratto and Alioto expertly chose their routes, running both hard and seemingly with built-in GBPs systems to guide them through Panther defenders.

Of course, it all started up front where Scott Crayne, Ty Tomei, Casey Pectol, Matthew Salyers, Santos and Jack Dunbar made like CalTrans workers, building roadways for the backs to follow.

It was impressive and led to Petaluma’s first win of the season after an opening loss to Tamalpais.

It also gave the Trojans ownership of “The Club” — the war club-like trophy that goes to the winner of the annual meeting of the two long-time Redwood Empire rivals.

Scoring

In chronological order, the long list of touchdowns were scored by:

First quarter:

Santa Rosa wide receiver Mason Frost on a 61-yard pass from Anderson. A 2-point conversion try failed. (6-0, Santa Rosa).

Alioto on a 10-yard run. Kick failed. (6-6 tie).

Santa Rosa wide receiver Roman Correa on a 69-yard pass from Anderson. Two-point conversion failed. (12-6, Santa Rosa).

Petaluma wide receiver Ryan Sullivan on a 16-yard pass from Hartman. Kick good. (13-12, Petaluma).

Santa Rosa wide receiver Randy Clay on a 65-yard pass from Hartman. Two-point conversion. (20-13, Santa Rosa).

Second quarter:

Hartman, on a 1-yard run. Kick good. (20-20).

Sullivan, on a 16-yard pass from Hartman. Kick good. (27-20, Petaluma).

Third quarter:

Alioto on a 10-yard run. Two-point conversion failed. (34-20, Petaluma).

Mason Frost on a 10-yard pass from Anderson. Two-point conversion failed. (34-26, Petaluma).

Fourth quarter:

Alioto on a 5-yard run. Two-point conversion failed. (40-26, Petaluma).

Alioto on a 2-yard run. Kick good. (47-26, Petaluma).

Santa Rosa wide receiver Russell Franklin on a 66-yard pass from Anderson. Two-point conversion. (47-34, Petaluma).

Ratto on a 25-yard run. Kick failed. (53-34, Petaluma).