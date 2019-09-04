JJ SAYS: It all came together for the Trojans

If you’ve been around high school football for as long as I have, you’ve pretty much seen it all — spectacular offensive plays, goal line stands, great runs, crunching tackles — I’ve seem all.

Wrong!

I’ve never seen anything, or I can’t remember seeing anything, like last Friday night’s Petaluma-Santa Rosa game. I’ve seen higher scoring games. I’ve seen boat races where the last-team standing (how’s that for the mandatory sports cliches?) was destined to win.

But Friday night was more than a scorefest. It was a classic match between two different offensive philosophies.

Santa Rosa, perhaps out of necessary because of their personnel is an impressive aerial machine. In Trevor Anderson, Santa Rosa has a gifted athlete in quarterback. I could offer a long list of his athletic abilities, but the thing that is most impressive about him is that he can flat out throw the football.

The Panthers also have some very fast receivers who have moves that would make a belly dancer envious. Add the reality that Petaluma traditionally has had difficulty defending the pass and the outcome is almost predictable.

The thing is, last week, the Petaluma offense made Santa Rosa’s high-powered attack look like something you might find at a yard sale.

For a time, what was initially known as the “veer” offense was all the rage. Seems every other team was running some version of the offense that relied more on trickery and deception as it did on brawn. I forget which college team first deployed the scheme, but I do know that it was St. Vincent coach Bill Silva who brought it to the Redwood Empire. He later helped Petaluma head coach Steve Ellison refine the strategy for the Trojans.

I’m not sure how religiously Ellison adhered to the strategy during the 1980s and 1990s when I was out of the area, but I do know it was the bread-and-butter of the Petaluma attack when I returned about 15 years ago.

Current coach Rick Krist has stuck with the plan, refining and adjusting it each season to fit the skills of each team’s athletes. Still, it is essentially the option with a few bells and whistles.

Today, most teams prefer to spread receivers all over the field and spend as much time throwing as they do running and only see an option team when they play Petaluma.

The Santa Rosa players weren’t prepared for what they ran into last week. I’m sure they practiced stopping the option and then practiced some more, but it is one thing to practice and a whole different ball game to stop it at full speed in the heat of a game and against a team that runs it well.

The Panthers were confused. They were also outmatched.

Petaluma’s offensive line of Scott Crayne at center, Jack Santos and Casey Pectol on the right side and Matt Slayers and Ty Tomei on the left aided and abetted by tight end Josh Dunbar were controlled the front line from first snap to final whistle.

But give also give credit to the backs.

Now that they are out from under the shadow of Garrett Frates, Joey Alito, Dante Ratto and Randall Braziel. It was particularly impressive the way they found running lanes once they were past the initial line of scrimmage. It may be running back by committee, but it is a strong committee.

Of course, the key that turns on the engine is quarterback Jack Hartman. He has physical talents, but more importantly he has football smarts and even more importantly he knows the option offense the way Kit Carson knew the way west. He just knows by instinct, study and practice what to do to make the Trojans go.

When it all comes together, it is a category 5 storm like the one that struck Santa Rosa last week.

Who knows what the future holds. Petaluma will certainly play much bigger, stronger, faster and talented teams to Santa Rosa. It may never have all the elements in perfect sync again, but when it does happen as it did last Friday, it is a beautiful thing to watch — unless you rare, like me, a Santa Rosa High School graduate.

(Contact John Jackson at johnie.jackson@arguscourier.com)