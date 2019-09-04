Mustangs and Gauchos play in the sun, Trojans travel

Friday night lights becomes Saturday afternoon sun for Petaluma football teams this week.

Only Petaluma’s Trojans play on Friday, traveling to Pleasanton to play at Foothill High School with varsity kickoff at 7 p.m..

Casa Grande and St. Vincent both play Saturday afternoon with Casa’s Gauchos in Novato to challenge San Marin’s Mustangs, while St. Vincent’s version of the Mustangs play their first home game of the season against Willits. Kick off is at 2 p.m.

Gauchos vs. Mustangs

Both Casa and San Marin go into their clash with 1-1 records, but arrived there from different directions. Casa Grande lost its first game to Windsor, 44-21, but turned things around to beat Montgomery last week, 32-10. San Marin handled Kelseyville, 28-6, in its first game, but lost last week to Moreau Catholic from Hayward, 48-29.

San Marin is coming off a strong season that saw it go 8-4 and defeat St. Bernard’s, 49-47, in the first round of the Division IV playoffs before losing to Moreau Catholic, 56-47, in the semifinals.

San Marin ran into Moreau Catholic again last week and again it was a wild scoring affair with Moreau Catholic pulling out a 48-29 victory by scoring three touchdowns on kickoff returns.

San Marin had two kick returns touchdowns of its own, and a player the Gauchos will have to contain is junior Nico Lofrano who returned a punt 64 yards for a score and ran a kickoff back 82 yards for another touchdown.

From scrimmage, the San Marin leaders are workhorse running back Dante Dimare and senior quarterback Matthew Sargeant who completed 11 of 26 passes for 157 yards against Moreau Catholic. Six of his completions for 110 yards went to senior wide receiver Will Hickey.

Casa Grande was able to please coach John Antonio in its win over Montgomery by getting its ground game moving in the second half.

Running behind a strong push from a much-improved offensive line, Matt Herrera, Dom Giomi and Ryan Kaspar were able to rush for 239 yards against the Vikings.

Another impressive trend for Casa Grande was the strong (26-point) second half after it had faltered over the final two periods in its loss to Windsor.

Last season, San Marin defeated the Gauchos, 28-14.

Trojans vs. Falcons

Waiting for Petaluma’s Trojans after their trek to Pleasanton Friday night is a Foothill Falcon team that slugged Heritage, 34-13 last week after losing its opener to San Leandro, 28-20, in overtime.

Petaluma plays its first game on the road after splitting a pair of games at Steve Ellison Field to start the season, losing to Tamalpais, 27-19, before beating Santa Rosa last week, 53-34.

Petaluma coach Rick Krist expects a different kind of game than the wild shootout against Santa Rosa last week.

“They are big and strong, much more a running team than Santa Rosa,” he said of the Falcons. “We have to be prepared for them. We’re not going to rush for 543 yards against them.”

The 543 running yards is what Petaluma totaled last week against Santa Rosa with two backs — Joey Alioto and Dante Ratto — each rushing for more than 200. A third back, Randall Braziel ran for almost 100 more.

Rushing will be more difficult against a Falcon team that shut a good San Leandro team out for the first half in their opening game and held Heritage to just two touchdown.