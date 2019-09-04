Homecoming will be extra special at St. Vincent

Homecoming is still a week away for St. Vincent de Paul High School, but excitement is already building as the school celebrates not only its school spirit but its long tradition of athletic and academic excellence.

San Rafael will provide the football opposition for the celebration on Sept. 14, but this year’s halftime activities also will include a special salute to four long-time faculty members who have recently retired.

Most of the returning alumni from the past 30 to 40 years have benefited from the teaching, guidance, inspiration and example set by Anne Trott, Gary Galloway, Sue Keller and Michael O’Toole. Between the four of them, they touched young lives for more than a century.

Anne Trott

For 45 years, Anne Trott taught math to teenagers. Except for her first year of teaching, her entire career was spent at St. Vincent de Paul High School.

A true member of the St. Vincent High School community, Trott was not only a graduate of the school, but sent all four of her own children to St. Vincent.

She was a superb math teacher, but that was only the start. Explained colleague Lisa Johnson, “She has a dedication to her craft and to helping her students achieve more than they ever thought imaginable.”

According to her former students, many of whom will be back on homecoming day, she belongs to the Math Teachers Hall of Fame.

Truly devoted to her school, Trott was a key in founding the school Garden Club. She worked with her students to cultivate a garden on the school campus with more than 90% of the produce grown donated to Petaluma Bounty, local food pantries and Petaluma Ecumenical Housing.

Gary Galloway

Gary Galloway is a throwback to the days when coaches coached everything in addition to being an important member of the school faculty.

One of the most respected coaches in the North Coast Section, Galloway coached varsity football for 34 seasons, varsity basketball for 24 seasons and varsity baseball for 33 seasons, along with coaching JV basketball, JV baseball and track and field.

From 1984 through 2006, he coached football, basketball and baseball as varsity coach in all three.

His varsity football teams won 214 games, 12 league championships and four North Coast Section championships. His basketball teams won nine league championships and appeared in multiple NCS playoffs. His 2002 team was the only St. Vincent team ever to play in the CIF championships, finishing second to Demar High School.

Galloway’s baseball teams won or shared 25 league championships, including twice winning nine straight league titles. His teams played in 33 NCS tournaments and won five titles. His 579 career baseball wins makes him the all-time North Bay and Redwood Empire leader. He was the NCS Baseball Honor Coach in 2002.

Those are the numbers. What they don’t include are the uncountable number of athletes and students he helped guide on their path to life in his 40 years of teaching physical education at St. Vincent.

Sue Keller

Keller worked with Galloway to make the St. Vincent athletic department one of the best in the North Bay. For 39 years, she was a member of the school faculty. She was the longest-serving athletic director in school history, overseeing all St. Vincent athletic programs for 17 years.