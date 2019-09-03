Gauchos dominate second half for first football win

Casa Grande rallied for 26 unanswered points in the second half and ran past host Montgomery, 32-10, in Santa Rosa on Friday. The win evened the Gaucho record at 1-1 for the season following the first grid victory for new head coach John Antonio.

The Gauchos had trouble getting out of their own way in the first half as they turned the ball over three times on a couple of costly fumbles and a pass interception. Despite leading the Vikings 131-119 in total yards, Casa trailed 7-6 at intermission.

Casa Grande fumbled the ball away again in the third stanza, and it led to a 27-yard field goal by Reese Martin of the Vikings. From that point on, it was all Gauchos.

In less than 20 seconds, Casa responded with a 43-yard breakaway touchdown run by junior Dominic Giomi, and the Gauchos took total control of the contest.

The rest of the game was played on the Montgomery end of the gridiron, and the Vikings were completely shut down by a motivated Gaucho defense. A couple of monster hits by Ryan Kaspar helped to set the tone.

Antonio’s Gauchos eliminated their mistakes, and it made a tremendous change in the direction of the contest. Montgomery was held to only eight total yards, and things went further south when a punt attempt traveled only four yards, giving the Gauchos great field position.

Casa continued to get a big push up front from the offensive line, and it led to touchdown runs by Giomi, workhorse Matt Herrera and Kaspar. The tiring Vikings had no answer.

Herrera continued to be the leading rusher for the Gauchos with 106 yards, and many of his bursts led to the advancing of the sticks. Casa rushed for 239 yards on the night.

Montgomery quarterback Cole Hallin, who had some success passing in the first half, was pressured relentlessly and forced to throw off balance the rest of the way.

Earlier in the game, the teams exchanged passing touchdowns between Gaucho turnovers. Casa Grande quarterback Miguel Robertson had plenty of time to spot 6-foot, 3-inch wide receiver Dominic McHale totally in the open in back of the Viking secondary on a 73-yard scoring toss.

Montgomery took advantage of another Gaucho bobble in the second quarter to pull ahead, 7-6, on a 12-yard scoring strike from Hallin to Devin Ramirez.

In the end, however, it was the aggressive play by the Gaucho front that wore down the exhausted Vikings.

The loss was the second in succession for Montgomery after a season-opening 40-0 drubbing at the hands of highly rated Campolindo from the East Bay.

Kaspar, Logan Walsh and McHale all played well on the defensive side of the football for Casa Grande. McHale, acting as a center fielder in the secondary, picked off a Montgomery pass in the second quarter and returned it 20 yards.

An ill-advised onside kickoff attempt by the Vikings in the second half helped set them back further when a player touched the ball too early. Their big problem, however, was a rejuvenated team wearing green and white jerseys.

Casa Grande made it a sweep on the evening with a 27-6 win in the junior varsity contest.