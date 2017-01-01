s
Petaluma driver dies in solo crash on San Antonio Road
Heidi Griffin’s white GMC Terrain veered off the roadway, drove through a barbed wire fence and into a deep drainage ditch, the CHP said.
5 hours ago
New faces on Petaluma school board
Petaluma settles firefighter sexual harassment case
Officials: Tolay Park opening by end of year
Drought recedes as North Coast rivers, reservoirs swell from storms
Sonoma County body-camera programs: transparent or opaque?
A look back at shipwrecks along the Sonoma Coast

</
Elegant Penngrove estate on the market for $5M
A Night in Vienna, Petaluma
Petaluma’s New Years Eve Gala

Upgrades coming to SRJC Petaluma

Officials detail $15.7 million in projects for the Petaluma campus, including improved science labs.

Petaluma equestrians hit the mark

A group of Petaluma equestrians has emerged as pioneers of modern horse archery in America, a nascent sport that’s growing from deep-seated historical roots.

Grants to improve Helen Putnam Park

Nearly $30,000 raised through a matching grant program will go toward upgrades, including trails and pond access.

Petaluma bartender tastes the sweet success of bitters

Erin Hines founded Bitter Girl Bitters, a local business that brings flavors from her Petaluma backyard to bars across the Bay Area.

‘Red Hot Mama’ heats up Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater

The acclaimed one-woman show pays homage to legendary vaudeville performer Sophie Tucker.

Petaluma businesswoman designs a creative career

Heather Mackin aims to use her varied skills to make an impact in the community.

Petalumans take to emission-free driving

Test drive at Petaluma business highlights electric vehicle program.

Cuts loom at Wilson School after tax measure failure

In the wake of a narrow defeat of a ballot measure that would have supported the Wilmar School District, school officials are facing potential budget cuts as early as next school year, and are planning another attempt to pass a parcel tax.

Petaluman finds niche at auto parts store

Petaluma native Ross Leask has worked at Petaluma Auto Parts for 50 years.
