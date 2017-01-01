s
Latest Stories
Petaluma police crack down on problematic property
The east side house had 483 calls for service. Residents claimed they were being unfairly targeted.
5 hours ago
New book ponders the future of Point Reyes: farming, nature or both?
California could require presidential candidates to release tax returns under new bill
Unexpected disasters on the Sonoma Coast
Petaluman teaching tolerance as Trump era begins
Police dog helps find shoplifting suspect in Petaluma creek
Storm system sweeps through region

</
Galleries
1905 Petaluma Victorian On The Market For $1.4M
MLK vigil, Petaluma
A Night in Vienna, Petaluma

Petaluma officials on hunt for code violations

After the Oakland warehouse fire, more scrutiny placed on Petaluma buildings.

New Petaluma restaurant serves burgers you’ll want to slam

SlamBurger redefines what a local burger joint is all about.

Controversy abounds in Petaluma’s 1987

The year 1987 was a very contentious one in Petaluma as well as in the world.

Women’s images aim to evoke power

Petaluma artists focus on empowering women with photography business

Inspired by struggle, Petaluman becomes homeless advocate

For Commiteee on the Shelterless’ Volunteer Coordinator Indigo Perry, helping Petaluma’s homeless population is personal.

Ed Neff, Petaluma’s father of bluegrass

Local muscian Ed Neff has been playing bluegrass since 1966 and more than 35 years in Petaluma.

New faces on Petaluma school board

The first order of business for the board this week was to formally seat new members Ellen Webster and Frank Lynch.

Officials: Tolay Park opening by end of year

Despite the failure of a park tax measure, county officials say Tolay could open by the end of 2017.

Petaluma equestrians hit the mark

A group of Petaluma equestrians has emerged as pioneers of modern horse archery in America, a nascent sport that’s growing from deep-seated historical roots.
Petaluma man arrested in diaper theft

Entertainment
Your Petaluma weekend Jan. 20- Jan. 22
Women’s marchers sending message of hope
Women’s images aim to evoke power
Controversy abounds in Petaluma’s 1987
Inspired by struggle, Petaluman becomes homeless advocate
Sports
Casa Grande boys hang on for first NBL win
Trojan boys hang on to beat gutsy Lobos
T-Girls give Healdsburg a battle before falling
Captains lead Casa girls to victory
T-Girls go cold in final quarter in loss to Piner
Obits
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Gerald Moore, Petaluma environmentalist, dies at 77
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Ramatici, Redwood Club owner, dies at 63
Opinion
Hopefully city learned lessons from harassment case
Flood fix helped in recent storm
Support needed at Wilson School
After 12 years, still waiting for Tolay Park to open
Paving Petaluma potholes remains top priority in 2017
Schools
THE CHALKBOARD: New greenhouse helps Old Adobe garden grow
THE CHALKBOARD: Busy winter for Harvest Christian students
SRJC healthcare symposium set for Jan. 27 will focus on Latinos
St. Vincent debate duo ranks with nation’s best
Small solar job a big deal
Polls
Poll respondents weigh in on Rep. Huffman skipping inauguration
Poll respondents open to electric vehicles
Poll respondents against tax for county parks
Poll: Fixing streets top 2017 Petaluma priority
Poll: Most favor tax on county cannabis growers