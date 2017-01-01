s
PG&E helicopters to fly low over Sonoma, Mendocino counties
PG&E will use helicopters with foresters on board to identify drought-weakened trees near power lines.
5 hours ago
Zagat names best Sonoma County restaurants
Floathouse project puts focus on Petaluma River
Parvo forces county animal shelter to suspend adoptions
Sonoma County implements new opioid prescribing guidelines
Management of veterans halls returned to Sonoma County
Parvo outbreak hits Sonoma County’s animal shelter

Petaluma Estate With 8 Acres On The Market For $1.35M
Crab Feed, Petaluma
MLK vigil, Petaluma

Sonoma County extends local emergency due to January rains, flooding

The county proclaimed ‘conditions of extreme peril’ persisted after repeated heavy rainfall caused flooding, downed trees, mudslides and power outages.

New Petaluma restaurant serves burgers you’ll want to slam

SlamBurger redefines what a local burger joint is all about.

Controversy abounds in Petaluma’s 1987

The year 1987 was a very contentious one in Petaluma as well as in the world.

Women’s images aim to evoke power

Petaluma artists focus on empowering women with photography business

Inspired by struggle, Petaluman becomes homeless advocate

For Commiteee on the Shelterless’ Volunteer Coordinator Indigo Perry, helping Petaluma’s homeless population is personal.

Ed Neff, Petaluma’s father of bluegrass

Local muscian Ed Neff has been playing bluegrass since 1966 and more than 35 years in Petaluma.

New faces on Petaluma school board

The first order of business for the board this week was to formally seat new members Ellen Webster and Frank Lynch.

Officials: Tolay Park opening by end of year

Despite the failure of a park tax measure, county officials say Tolay could open by the end of 2017.

Petaluma equestrians hit the mark

A group of Petaluma equestrians has emerged as pioneers of modern horse archery in America, a nascent sport that’s growing from deep-seated historical roots.
Petaluma lacrosse star to play at Maryland college
Floathouse project puts focus on Petaluma River
Former Petaluma High QB turned boxer wins pro debut
Petaluma Estate With 8 Acres On The Market For $1.35M
Sonoma County extends local emergency due to January rains, flooding
Mike Russell’s pro boxing debut short and sweet

Entertainment
A taste of Laughfest in Petaluma
Exploring creativity at Petaluma’s LumaCon Comic Convention
Eclectic local artists come out from under the woodwork
Treasured Petaluman passes away at 104
From one Petaluma mom to another
Sports
Globetrotters bring skill, fun, girl to SRJC
Trojan boys hang on to beat Lobos
PT-Girls sweep Elsie Allen to end busy week
Trojans forfeit games
Captains lead Casa girls to victory
Obits
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Gerald Moore, Petaluma environmentalist, dies at 77
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Ramatici, Redwood Club owner, dies at 63
Opinion
Hopefully city learned lessons from harassment case
Flood fix helped in recent storm
Support needed at Wilson School
After 12 years, still waiting for Tolay Park to open
Paving Petaluma potholes remains top priority in 2017
Schools
THE CHALKBOARD: Carpe Diem students learn about real-life construction
THE CHALKBOARD: New greenhouse helps Old Adobe garden grow
Petaluma, Casa to test academic knowledge
SRJC program celebrates diversity
THE CHALKBOARD: Busy winter for Harvest Christian students
Polls
Poll respondents weigh in on Rep. Huffman skipping inauguration
Poll respondents open to electric vehicles
Poll respondents against tax for county parks
Poll: Fixing streets top 2017 Petaluma priority
Poll: Most favor tax on county cannabis growers