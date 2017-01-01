Plans for a Floathouse Small Craft Rental Center at the Turning Basin would have a significant impact on the riverfront.
Many Petaluma Latino students are fearful as Trump takes office.
After the Oakland warehouse fire, more scrutiny placed on Petaluma buildings.
From Japan to New York, this Petaluma muscian’s interesting career led him to play with the best.
The county ranked ninth last year, according to Realtor.com, with few homes for sale and shrinking inventory.
Josephine Graham worked various hard labor jobs in the area, one at the Poultry Producers, which enabled her to purchase her own home in McDowell Village in 1952.
Plans in place would convert the beloved athletic club into a church and school.
Petaluma Mothers’ Club president is a saving grace for local moms.