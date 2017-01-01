s
Latest Stories
Companies show interest in Petaluma hospital contract
Three companies have toured Petaluma Valley Hospital. Bids to operate the hospital are due Jan. 31 with a decision expected in March.
5 hours ago
Rep. Jared Huffman calls for legal battles to block Trump environmental rules
Mishler, Flamez waitress, is Service Person of the Week
Utility trucks thefts on the rise in Petaluma: Police
Sonoma County seeks expansion of secondary housing to ease rental strain
Officials plan Petaluma’s library of the future
Celebrating Petaluma’s quirky history

</
Petaluma Estate With 8 Acres On The Market For $1.35M
Crab Feed, Petaluma
MLK vigil, Petaluma

New Petaluma hotel plans scrutinized

Planning officials took a hard look at the designs of a proposed Marriott hotel.

More News

Floathouse project puts focus on Petaluma River

Plans for a Floathouse Small Craft Rental Center at the Turning Basin would have a significant impact on the riverfront.

Petaluman teaching tolerance as Trump era begins

Many Petaluma Latino students are fearful as Trump takes office.

Petaluma officials on hunt for code violations

After the Oakland warehouse fire, more scrutiny placed on Petaluma buildings.

Russ Gauthier, a musician, grandfather and world-class act

From Japan to New York, this Petaluma muscian’s interesting career led him to play with the best.

Sonoma County makes top 10 list of tightest housing markets

The county ranked ninth last year, according to Realtor.com, with few homes for sale and shrinking inventory.

Treasured Petaluman passes away at 104

Josephine Graham worked various hard labor jobs in the area, one at the Poultry Producers, which enabled her to purchase her own home in McDowell Village in 1952.

Petaluma Valley Athletic Club closing

Plans in place would convert the beloved athletic club into a church and school.

From one Petaluma mom to another

Petaluma Mothers’ Club president is a saving grace for local moms.
A year of prosperity awaits tragedy, 1905
Changing lives 8,000 miles away
Your Petaluma Weekend Jan. 27- Jan. 29
A taste of Laughfest in Petaluma
Exploring creativity at Petaluma’s LumaCon Comic Convention
T-Girls have to rally to defeat El Molino
Sonoma Academy’s Evan Lampson sinks Tomales with 54 points
Globetrotters bring skill, fun, girl to SRJC
JJ SAYS: I never told them what they meant to me
Jaguars shut down Casa boys
Prudence Draper, journalist and historian, dies at 86
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Gerald Moore, Petaluma environmentalist, dies at 77
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Women lead Trump resistance
Hopefully city learned lessons from harassment case
Flood fix helped in recent storm
Support needed at Wilson School
After 12 years, still waiting for Tolay Park to open
Changing lives 8,000 miles away
THE CHALKBOARD: Carpe Diem students learn about real-life construction
THE CHALKBOARD: New greenhouse helps Old Adobe garden grow
Petaluma, Casa to test academic knowledge
SRJC program celebrates diversity
Poll respondents not sad to see PVAC closing
Poll respondents weigh in on Rep. Huffman skipping inauguration
Poll respondents open to electric vehicles
Poll respondents against tax for county parks
Poll: Fixing streets top 2017 Petaluma priority