s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Events Blogs
Subscribe
55°
Cloudy
SUN
 57°
 50°
MON
 56°
 53°
TUE
 62°
 54°
WED
 61°
 56°
THU
 61°
 49°
Classified Jobs Cars Real Estate
Latest Stories
Penngrove business aims to be hub for ‘cannapreneurs’
The Bric Hive in Penngrove is seeking to foster the cannabis industry.
5 hours ago
Police: Suspected graffiti tagger arrested in Petaluma
Rising seas and pounding storms taking toll on Highway 37
DAs say Wal-Mart settling lawsuit over bags
Should you rent or buy in Sonoma County? Consider this
Sonoma State University to offer medical cannabis course
Drive-thru ban could force Petaluma coffee cart closure

</
Galleries
Charming Petaluma Victorian On The Market For $995,000
Lumacon Comic Convention in Petaluma
Crab Feed, Petaluma

Countywide marijuana growing tax on ballot

Officials say the cannabis cultivation tax would be used to offset impacts of the newly legal industry.

More News

Officials plan Petaluma’s library of the future

A spending plan is in place for new revenue from Measure Y, the sales tax voters passed in November.

Celebrating Petaluma’s quirky history

From wrist wrestling to whisker contests, see what makes Petaluma wonderfully weird.

Changing lives 8,000 miles away

Spring Hill School students help provide education to students in India

A year of prosperity awaits tragedy, 1905

1905, the year of the telephone, immigration and the approaching historic San Fransisco earthquake.

Celebrate Black History Month with the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum

Speaker Bubba Paris, former San Fransisco 49er, a jazz concert with The Dorian Mode, exhibits and more.

Bright Bear Bakery welcome addition to east Petaluma

The vast array of baked goods available at Bright Bear on a daily basis means there really is at least a half dozen “somethings” for everyone.

New Petaluma hotel plans scrutinized

Planning officials took a hard look at the designs of a proposed Marriott hotel.

Mishler, Flamez waitress, is Service Person of the Week

Server loves the customers at her east Petaluma restaurant.
Most Popular Stories
Six legs, two reading buddies and an enduring bond
Penngrove business aims to be hub for ‘cannapreneurs’
Charming Petaluma Victorian On The Market For $995,000
Police: Suspected graffiti tagger arrested in Petaluma
Countywide marijuana growing tax on ballot
New Petaluma hotel plans scrutinized

Our Network

Entertainment
Six legs, two reading buddies and an enduring bond
Lumacon, a land of creativty and literacy
Your Petaluma Weekend Feb. 3- Feb. 5
Valentine’s Day gifts, more than meets the eye
Petaluman helps teens live up to their fullest potential
Sports
JJ SAYS: What the community thinks about the coach
Casa boys can’t quite recover against Santa Rosa
Improved T-Girls give Analy a battle
Padecky: Trent Herzog’s exit as Casa Grande High School football coach reverberates in Petaluma
Montgomery races past short-handed Casa girls
Obits
Prudence Draper, journalist and historian, dies at 86
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Gerald Moore, Petaluma environmentalist, dies at 77
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Opinion
Time is short in Petaluma hospital decision
Women lead Trump resistance
Hopefully city learned lessons from harassment case
Flood fix helped in recent storm
Support needed at Wilson School
Schools
Sonoma State University to offer medical cannabis course
Changing lives 8,000 miles away
Workday will help create habitat garden at McNear
Calendar for 2017-2018 school year adopted
THE CHALKBOARD: Carpe Diem students learn about real-life construction
Polls
Poll: Local leaders should resist Trump policies
Poll respondents not sad to see PVAC closing
Poll respondents weigh in on Rep. Huffman skipping inauguration
Poll respondents open to electric vehicles
Poll respondents against tax for county parks