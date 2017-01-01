s
Latest Stories
Petaluma Subway robbed at gunpoint
The Subway shop on Kenilworth Drive was robbed Friday night.
5 hours ago
Rescues, flooding due to storm
Sheriff watchdog on listening tour
Cuts loom at Wilson School after tax measure failure
Flooding possible from weekend storm
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Grants to improve Helen Putnam Park

Galleries
A Night in Vienna, Petaluma
Vineyard Estate On the Market In Petaluma For Under $4M
Petaluma’s New Years Eve Gala

Thousands along Russian River advised to evacuate due to flooding

Sunday’s storm downed trees, flooded roads and cut power to more than 20,000 customers in Sonoma County and neighboring counties, and led to an advised evacuation for 3,000 residents in Guerneville and Monte Rio.

More News

Final chapter for Petaluma bookstore

Michael Bearden hopes to pass on his business to someone else who may be interested in maintaining the collection of approximately 12,000 books.

Golden Gate Bridge shaped Petaluma’s history

Eighty years ago this winter, the Golden Gate Bridge radically changed the face of Petaluma, revolutionizing the delivery of goods both north and south on our coast.

Brewsters welcome addition to Petaluma food, beer scene

Brewsters Beer Garden is an homage to local beer and food.

Petaluma’s Sons of Salvage goes against the grain

Best friends Aaron Beatrice and Serge Biryukov turn reclaimed wood into art and furniture at their Petaluma business.

Petaluma bakery owners pursue culinary dreams

Life is sweet for Holly Knipe and Maddie Smith, two friends who co-own Petaluma’s Forget Me Not Cakes.

Petaluma approves adaptive baseball field

The Petaluma City Council signed off on plans for a Miracle League field at Lucchesi Park.

Homelessness widens in Sonoma County, along with efforts to help

The problem continues to outstrip the capacity of available services, even as local governments and nonprofit groups pour more money into long-term solutions.

A taste of France, Italy in Petaluma

French singer Christiane Leleure brings Parisian sounds to Sonoma County.
Most Popular Stories
Petaluma roads closed due to flooding
Rescues, flooding due to storm
Petaluma bartender tastes the sweet success of bitters
Petaluman finds niche at auto parts store
Thousands along Russian River advised to evacuate due to flooding
Petaluma equestrians hit the mark

Entertainment
Petaluma bartender tastes the sweet success of bitters
Petaluman finds niche at auto parts store
Petaluma equestrians hit the mark
Midge Ure of Ultravox, Visage and Live Aid bringing old and new to Petaluma show
Your Petaluma weekend Jan. 6-Jan. 8
Sports
Smith and Smith too much for Gauchos to handle
New NBBA league for K-2 starts soon
WEST COAST JAMBOREE: Casa Grande rebounds to get a win in Sapphire Bracket
Healdsburg beats Petaluma in the paint
WEST COAST JAMBOREE: T-Girls reach championship in Garnet Bracket
Obits
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Gerald Moore, Petaluma environmentalist, dies at 77
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Ramatici, Redwood Club owner, dies at 63
Opinion
After 12 years, still waiting for Tolay Park to open
Paving Petaluma potholes remains top priority in 2017
‘Tis the season for giving
Renew Measure M for local roads
This holiday season, give to those most in need
Schools
Petaluma stakeholders discuss drugs in schools
Mentor Me honors volunteers who make the program work
PEF hosts first Pop-Up of Year
THE CHALKBOARD: Kenilworth Girl Scouts show ‘Christmas Cheer’
THE CHALKBOARD: Valley Vista Council leads COTS food drive
Polls
Poll respondents against tax for county parks
Poll: Fixing streets top 2017 Petaluma priority
Poll: Most favor tax on county cannabis growers
Most poll respondents do not play at city parks
Poll: No sales tax for Highway 101 widening