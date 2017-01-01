Michael Bearden hopes to pass on his business to someone else who may be interested in maintaining the collection of approximately 12,000 books.
Eighty years ago this winter, the Golden Gate Bridge radically changed the face of Petaluma, revolutionizing the delivery of goods both north and south on our coast.
Brewsters Beer Garden is an homage to local beer and food.
Best friends Aaron Beatrice and Serge Biryukov turn reclaimed wood into art and furniture at their Petaluma business.
Life is sweet for Holly Knipe and Maddie Smith, two friends who co-own Petaluma’s Forget Me Not Cakes.
The Petaluma City Council signed off on plans for a Miracle League field at Lucchesi Park.
The problem continues to outstrip the capacity of available services, even as local governments and nonprofit groups pour more money into long-term solutions.
French singer Christiane Leleure brings Parisian sounds to Sonoma County.