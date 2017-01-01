s
s
Sections
Sections
News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Events Blogs
Subscribe
50°
Cloudy
WED
 55°
 51°
THU
 59°
 55°
FRI
 59°
 49°
SAT
 58°
 47°
SUN
 57°
 49°
Classified Jobs Cars Real Estate
Latest Stories
Casa Grande football coach dismissed
Parents, players demand answers after the well-respected coach was abruptly let go without explanation.
5 hours ago
Petaluma collision leads to arrest on suspicion of kidnapping, DUI
Petaluma names Ken Savano new police chief
Bruce Cohn went from being homeless to ‘helping Petaluma’
Petaluma crab feed season in full gear
Sonoma County residents mobilize against President Trump’s immigrant ban
Two amazing prefabricated Sonoma County homes featured in ‘Prefabulous Small Houses’

</
Galleries
Charming Petaluma Victorian On The Market For $995,000
Lumacon Comic Convention in Petaluma
Crab Feed, Petaluma

Lumacon Comic Convention in Petaluma

On Saturday, the doors of the Petaluma Community Center opened to a different land, a different planet, a different universe.

More News

Floathouse project puts focus on Petaluma River

Plans for a Floathouse Small Craft Rental Center at the Turning Basin would have a significant impact on the riverfront.

Petaluman teaching tolerance as Trump era begins

Many Petaluma Latino students are fearful as Trump takes office.

Petaluma officials on hunt for code violations

After the Oakland warehouse fire, more scrutiny placed on Petaluma buildings.

Russ Gauthier, a musician, grandfather and world-class act

From Japan to New York, this Petaluma muscian’s interesting career led him to play with the best.

Sonoma County makes top 10 list of tightest housing markets

The county ranked ninth last year, according to Realtor.com, with few homes for sale and shrinking inventory.

Treasured Petaluman passes away at 104

Josephine Graham worked various hard labor jobs in the area, one at the Poultry Producers, which enabled her to purchase her own home in McDowell Village in 1952.

Petaluma Valley Athletic Club closing

Plans in place would convert the beloved athletic club into a church and school.

From one Petaluma mom to another

Petaluma Mothers’ Club president is a saving grace for local moms.
Most Popular Stories
Petaluma names Ken Savano new police chief
Casa Grande football coach dismissed
Charming Petaluma Victorian On The Market For $995,000
No home court, no problem
Full day of elementary school fun on courts
THE CHALKBOARD: Cinnabar students lend a hand to the river

Our Network

Entertainment
Petaluman helps teens live up to their fullest potential
10 Things You Need to Know About Pliny the Younger
Celebrate Black History Month with the Petaluma Historical Library & Museum
A year of prosperity awaits tragedy, 1905
Changing lives 8,000 miles away
Sports
Full day of elementary school fun on courts
Tuesday night games
Former Petaluman making a name coaching soccer in Germany
No home court, no problem
Petaluma accepts multitude of Tiger forfeits
Obits
Prudence Draper, journalist and historian, dies at 86
Mike Ortelle, Petaluma Police chaplain and firefighter, dies at 56
Gerald Moore, Petaluma environmentalist, dies at 77
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Opinion
Women lead Trump resistance
Hopefully city learned lessons from harassment case
Flood fix helped in recent storm
Support needed at Wilson School
After 12 years, still waiting for Tolay Park to open
Schools
Changing lives 8,000 miles away
Workday will help create habitat garden at McNear
School calendar for 2017-2018 set
THE CHALKBOARD: Carpe Diem students learn about real-life construction
THE CHALKBOARD: New greenhouse helps Old Adobe garden grow
Polls
Poll respondents not sad to see PVAC closing
Poll respondents weigh in on Rep. Huffman skipping inauguration
Poll respondents open to electric vehicles
Poll respondents against tax for county parks
Poll: Fixing streets top 2017 Petaluma priority