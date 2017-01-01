The Petaluma City Council signed off on plans for a Miracle League field at Lucchesi Park.
French singer Christiane Leleure brings Parisian sounds to Sonoma County.
The company aims to bring people, businesses closer together online.
From a small makeshift workshop in the garage of her east Petaluma home, Clara Hanson-Pfeffer is crafting Christmas ornaments in an effort to help find a cure for breast cancer, a disease that claimed the life of the 8-year-old’s grandmother.
A single-project approach could give way to a coalition of waterside communities.
A Petaluma nursing home tracked down a resident’s King Charles spaniel in Mendocino County.
Crocodile is Petaluma’s new haute dining option.