Election, transportation top Petaluma stories of 2016
Petaluma hospital transition, cannabis, drought-busting rains also made big headlines this year.
5 hours ago
Ring in the new year, Petaluma style
Police: Truck stolen from Lagunitas
What to do with your tree now that the holidays are ending
Viennese Ball caps Petaluma New Year’s festivities
Sonoma County homebuyers, renters strained as housing costs soar
G&G transition to Safeway complete

</
Notable athletes who got their start in Sonoma County
Gorgeous Petaluma Home Next To Adobe Creek Golf Course On The Market for $949K
Lighted Boat Parade

Strange, quirky news made Petaluma headlines in 2016

Charred hoverboards, plans for a cat cafe and swarm of bees all popped up in Petaluma this year.

Petaluma approves adaptive baseball field

The Petaluma City Council signed off on plans for a Miracle League field at Lucchesi Park.

A taste of France, Italy in Petaluma

French singer Christiane Leleure brings Parisian sounds to Sonoma County.

Petaluma startup offers virtual tours

The company aims to bring people, businesses closer together online.

Petaluma girl, 8, crafts for cancer cure

From a small makeshift workshop in the garage of her east Petaluma home, Clara Hanson-Pfeffer is crafting Christmas ornaments in an effort to help find a cure for breast cancer, a disease that claimed the life of the 8-year-old’s grandmother.

North Bay cities need options for dredging

A single-project approach could give way to a coalition of waterside communities.

Petaluma woman, dog reunited for holidays

A Petaluma nursing home tracked down a resident’s King Charles spaniel in Mendocino County.

Gingerbread House Showcase in Petaluma

New French restaurant in Petaluma, Crocodile, offers farm-to-table dining

Crocodile is Petaluma’s new haute dining option.
Final chapter for Petaluma bookstore
Brewsters welcome addition to Petaluma food, beer scene
Guitars missing from Petaluma music store after alleged Christmas heist
Police: Truck stolen from Lagunitas
Election, transportation top Petaluma stories of 2016
Sonoma County homebuyers, renters strained as housing costs soar

Petaluma’s Sons of Salvage goes against the grain
Final chapter for Petaluma bookstore
Your Petaluma weekend Dec. 30-Jan. 1
Ring in the new year, Petaluma style
From ashes, Petaluman built community
Trojans successfully defend home court against Casa
High School Sports Schedule
Test your skills at Sonoma Raceway
Wrestling popular at Petaluma High School
New year, new hope as league play starts
Terry Smith, Petaluma Post publisher, dies at 73
William James “Jim” McDowell, Petaluma dairyman, dies at 80
Ramatici, Redwood Club owner, dies at 63
Nelson, Petaluma education supporter, dies at 91
Retired judge Henry Lasky of Petaluma wrote his own obituary
Paving Petaluma potholes remains top priority in 2017
‘Tis the season for giving
Renew Measure M for local roads
This holiday season, give to those most in need
Urgency in Petaluma Valley Hospital process
Petaluma stakeholders discuss drugs in schools
THE CHALKBOARD: Kenilworth Girl Scouts show ‘Christmas Cheer’
THE CHALKBOARD: Valley Vista Council leads COTS food drive
PEF awards 13 Impact grants to Petaluma-area schools
Poll: Fixing streets top 2017 Petaluma priority
Poll: Most favor tax on county cannabis growers
Most poll respondents do not play at city parks
Poll: No sales tax for Highway 101 widening
Poll: Asphalt plant not suitable for Petaluma River