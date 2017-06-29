THE PERILOUS FIGHT

Writer-satirist and YouTube star Rachel Ballinger, author of the new book ‘101 Things That Piss Me Off,’ is known for using “light-hearted anger” in her whimsical and comedic rants. She’ll be at Copperfield’s Books (140 Kentucky St.), meeting, greeting, swapping complaints and generally commiserating with local fans (though not doing a formal presentation), on Friday June 30, at 7 p.m.

THE HOME OF THE BRAVE

The heroic firefighters of Penngrove will throw wide their doors, and fire up their griddles, once again this weekend, as the Rancho Adobe Fire Station offers up its annual Fourth of July pancake breakfast, this Saturday, July 1, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., at 11000 Main St., in Pengrove. The cost is $5 to $7, and includes fluffy pancakes, ham, eggs, fruit and juice. Not wanting to miss an opportunity to serve up a bit of combustion-related education, the firefighters will (apparently) also be setting a room on fire, in order to demonstrate the effectiveness of a good overhead sprinkler system.

THE BIG PARADE

There may or may not be 76 trombones and/or 110 coronets march through Penngrove, but there will definitely be marching bands and rousing music. It’s all part of the 41st annual Penngrove Fourth of July Parade. The annual procession takes place, no, not on the Fourth of July, but on the Second of July. Known as “the biggest little parade in Northern California,” this colorful walking shindig begins at 11 a.m. in downtown Penngrove, and will be followed by a barbecue (burgers, hot dogs, and oysters), games, music and more at Penngrove Park.

LET FREEDOM RING

As has been done each and every Fourth of July for 55 years (beginning in 1962), the city of Petaluma will hold its annual Independence Day Bell Ringing Ceremony at 10:30 a.m., on the steps of the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum (20 Fourth St.). Mayor David Glass will do the honors, firmly striking the City’s beloved Korbel bell numerous times, immediately following a short celebration that will include a recitation of the history of the bell-ringing tradition (JFK was involved), a presentation of Petaluma’s official 1848 documents of incorporation, plus cookies and lemonade and patriotic merriment.

The event is free.

ROCKETS’ RED GLARE

Petaluma’s highly popular annual fireworks celebration begins just after twilight’s last gleaming on Tuesday, July 4 at the Petaluma Fairgrounds. Doors open at 6 p.m., for live music, a bounce house, food vendors, beer & wine, kettle corn, and more. Then, celebrate America’s independence with a stunning display of ancient Chinese pyrotechnics. The event is free. Bring your own blankets and chairs. Personal fireworks not permitted. And yes, there really will be kettle corn. Because kettle corn is delicious.