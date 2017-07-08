Kovic co-wrote the screenplay with Oliver Stone, and the movie was nominated for eight Academy Awards, besides being a huge commercial success. And his book became a paperback bestseller 14 years after its initial publication.

The two writers went for coffee at nearby Aram’s-whose excited owner flagged down a passing reporter and photographer. Kovic didn’t mind. After his movie came out in 1990, “I did 440 interviews,” he said.

“It was more than coincidence,” Ruggles said later.

Exiting his car downtown, he saw Ruggles walking down the street.

Kovic, the disabled Vietnam vet whose autobiography was adapted for a hit movie starring Tom Cruise, lives in Redondo Beach, but is vacationing in the Bay Area. He drove up to Petaluma for the day, “to hang out,” with vague hopes of running into Eugene Ruggles, a poet he met a few years back and knew lives here-somewhere.

Sightseeing brought “Born on the Fourth of July” author Ron Kovic to Petaluma Wednesday, but it was chance that led him to an old acquaintance and an impromptu interview.

When writer Ron Kovic dropped by Petaluma, and serendipitously ran into old friend Eugene Ruggles (see sidebar of 1992 Argus-Courier story), the U.S veteran and peace activist was still surfing the wave of fame that had come from having Tom Cruise play him in the film based on his memoir, “Born on the Fourth of July.”

Kovic was even nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the screenplay adaptation of his book. The popular film made an instant bestseller of the book, which had been published in the late 1970s.

Since then, much has changed, for good and bad.

Ruggles, the legendary “deep image verse” poet whose 1977 book, “Lifeguard in the Snow,” was shortlisted for the Pulitzer prize, and he passed away in 2004.

Aram’s café, mentioned in the article as the spot where Kovic and Ruggles ended up enjoying a long afternoon conversation, is long gone, it old location on Kentucky Street eventually replaced by Topsy’s Kitchen.

What has not changed is Kovic’s commitment to social change, and his heartbreaking skills as a storyteller.

Now 71, Kovic has recently published another book, “Hurricane Street” — about a historic 1974 anti-war protest and hunger strike he participated in — which came out last year to glowing reviews.

He is reportedly finishing up a sequel to “Born on the Fourth of July.”

Here’s hoping he’ll make another appearance in Petaluma to promote that book when it’s finally released.

Ruggles may be gone, along with Aram’s café — but there are plenty of fans in town who’d be happy to welcome him back, if only for one more afternoon.