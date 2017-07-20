THE BUZZ: Arts Center seeking new ED

Val Richman announces retirement from Petaluma Arts Center: It was revealed on Friday that Val Richman, Executive Director of Petaluma Arts Center, will retire this Fall after three busy years that have brought rapid growth and many exciting changes to the local non-profit.

“The decision’s been cooking for a few months,” Richman allows, “but finalizing my time frame, and choosing the right moment to make it official, that was pretty much decided over the last few weeks.”

It is important, she makes clear, that her retirement come only after assuring herself that the Arts Center was in a strong position.

“I think we’re in a very exciting place at the moment,” she says. “We have such an amazing board of directors. We have 40 engaged volunteers, in addition to the board, and an excellent staff. We’re in great shape.”

Richman will have a voice in choosing her successor, and says that the search for a new Executive Director has already begun. As for what she’ll do after stepping down in October, Richman says the big plan is to not have too many big plans.

“I love to travel, so I hope to do that,” she says. “I have a daughter in New York, and she has a nice couch, so I’m going to spend some time with her. Basically, I just want to do the things everybody always wants to do when they retire. I’d like to travel and relax and play.”

After 30 years of living in Petaluma, she has no plans to pull up roots.

“I do hope to stay plugged into the Petaluma arts scene in some way,” she says, adding,

“I want to do more DJ-ing, definitely.” Richman, after all, is also a popular local DJ working under the name DJ Val. “There will definitely be more DJ events in my future,” she says.

Previous to her appointment at the Arts Center, Richman was Executive Director of Mentor Me Petaluma, and has served as Education and Marketing Director at Cinnabar Theater. With such a varied array of creative experiences, it’s no wonder that Richman has worked so hard to broaden the way the Arts Center approaches its own definitions of art.

“We’ve focused on expanding the public conception of the arts as applying to more than just what people think of when they hear the word art – paintings and sculptures and photography,” she says. “We’ve worked to make it clear that the Arts Center promotes the creative arts in general.

“That broadening of definitions extends to the patrons and audiences as well,” she continues. “There are more ways to participate in the arts than just to go look at stuff on the wall and go home.”

In addition to such off-site events as the popular Idea Lounge discussion series, the Arts Center has seen strong growth in its Visual Thinking Strategies methods for engaging school groups and other young people.

“The more children who come to the center, the better,” she suggests, “because they will grow up appreciating what’s happening here.”

Asked if there will be some sort of grand going away party for her at the Arts Center, Richman laughs.

“Well, there better be,” she says.

And for what it’s worth, she knows a good DJ, in case anybody asks.