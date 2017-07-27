A public tour of COTS’ (Committee on the Shelterless) Mary Isaak Center is scheduled for Thursday, August 3 from 5:30 to 6: 30. The center is an all-pupose facility attending to the needs of Petaluma’s homeless residents. The tour will be led by Petaluma City Council Member Harris, a longtime advocate for the COTS program.

The Mary Isaak Center, located at 900 Hopper, is much more than just a homeless shelter, with gardens, classrooms, meeting rooms and kitchens. The large dining room and full kitchen feeds hundreds of people a week.

This hour-long program includes light refreshments, a presentation about the facility, and a tour. To reserve a spot, call Mike Harris at 707-773-3196 or send an email to mike4pet@aol.com