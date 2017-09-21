Out and About in Petaluma

WATCH ‘SHOW PEOPLE’

As SRJC’s Fall Cinema Series continues at the Petaluma campus, the Petaluma Film Alliance presents the visually stunning 1928 silent epic “Show People,” by celebrated director King Vidor. A satire of Hollywood from the days before sound, the film features Marion Davies as Peggy Pepper, an actress whose rise to cinematic stardom has a profound effect on everyone around her. The movie crams in a stunning about of footage of early 1920s Hollywood backlots, and features a head-turning parade of cameos including Charlie Chaplin and Douglas Fairbanks. The movie blends comedy and behind-the-scenes treasures. “Show People” starts at 7 p.m. and will be preceded at 6 p.m. by a lecture courtesy SRJC’s Mike Traina. Wednesday, Sept. 27. $6 ($5 for students). Carole L. Ellis Auditorium, 680 Sonoma Mountain Parkway.

TALK ABOUT ANIMALS & PEOPLE

That’s the topic – “human-animal relationships” – that will be under discussion this month as the Petaluma Library hosts its free monthly on-topic book discussion. Have a favorite book about animals and humans? “Water for Elephants?” “Sounder?” “Because of Winn Dixie?” “Gorillas in the Mist?” “Cujo?” You can even choose a play, a poem or a graphic novel, as long as it explores the relationships between critters and homo sapiens. Bring a bag lunch and be ready to talk and share and listen. Tuesday, September 26, Noon to 1 p.m., at the Petaluma Regional Library, 100 Fairgrounds Ln.

LEARN ABOUT SAVING PEOPLE

On Sunday, September 24, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Walnut Park be ground zero for emergency preparedness, as local Boy Scout troops welcome an array of vendors and emergency experts, all offering free hands-on demonstrations of CPR, emergency survival camping, Dutch oven cooking, and more. Also on hand will be representatives of the Petaluma Police and Fire Departments, FEMA, the Red Cross, the U.S. Coast Guard, Sonoma County Sheriff’s office, and plenty of others. Free (donations accepted).

HANG OUT WITH BARGAIN-HUNTING PEOPLE

The Petaluma Downtown Association is doing it again, launching their 31st annual Fall Antique Festival on Sunday, September 24. Take a leisurely stroll downtown as Petaluma becomes one of the largest open-air antique and collectible markets in Northern California. There is no better environment, cradled between historic antique buildings, for a walk through time, perusing the goods of more than 180 antique dealers from all over the state and beyond. The event begins at 8 a.m., and continues through 4 p.m.

MEET THE “VILLAGE” PEOPLE

No, not those “YMCA” and “In the Navy” guys from the early 80s. Petaluma’s Village Network will be hosting a free public event at the Petaluma Regional Library, on Monday, September 25, at 1:30 p.m., in the Forum Room. The event is a celebration of the 15th anniversary of the Village movement, and will include a “webinar” with Dr. Atul Gawande, a renowned surgeon and the author of “Being Mortal.” This year marks the third anniversary of Petaluma’s own Village, an innovative approach to aging and community. Present will be the Petaluma Village’s newest staff member, Joanne Martin Braun, Membership and Volunteer Manager. For more information visit Villagenetworkofpetaluma.org.

TAKE A PEEK AT ART-MAKING PEOPLE

Sonoma County’s annual Art Trails walking tour is getting ready to launch again this October. As usual, a large number of Petaluma and Penngrove artist will be opening their doors and studios. Want to get a sneak peek? The Sebastopol Center for the Arts is hosting an Art Trails Preview Exhibit from September 28 until October 22, featuring the work of all 141 participating Art Trails artists. An opening reception takes place Thursday, September 28 at 6 p.m. The exhibit will be open Tuesdays through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and weekends from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The Center for the Arts is at 282 S. High Street in Sebastopol.