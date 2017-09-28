TOOLIN’ AROUND TOWN: Recalling the Argus-Courier newsroom of the 1980s

Recently, I was able to venture back in time to the bustling Argus-Courier newsroom of the early 1980s. It wasn’t telepathic, or from reading grainy micro-fiche editions at the library, but through first-hand recollections and vivid memories from those who were there — the news and photography staff — and several sports stringers, who were responsible for assembling the award winning publication of our then-six-day-a-week hometown newspaper.

Joining in the festive reunion and salute to a bygone era — when journalists working on deadline were banging out stories on actual typewriters, photographers were processing black & white film in the darkroom, and reporters were dashing out the door, notebook in hand, chasing breaking news stories — was a vintage collection of astute former news gatherers, who filled those roles in the Argus-Courier newsroom from about 1980-85.

The wide-open office of that era was one of dedicated professionalism combined with an air of light-heartedness and fun in covering Petaluma’s news, lifestyles and sports.

What follows are a few of the recollections from those scribes on that sunny afternoon.

“This was a special group. Everyone got along and liked each other,” said reunion organizer and former managing editor Chris Samson, who spent 35 years with the Argus-Courier. “We all look back fondly at the time we had together. It’s great to still be in touch.”

Also in attendance was Jeff Weber, who grew up in Novato and has been handling internal affairs and publicity for Keysight Technologies, a spinoff of Hewlett-Packard and Agilent, for 32 years. He recalled former editor Ralph Thompson’s advice that working at the Argus-Courier could prove to be a career opportunity.

“The great talent we had, and our love of community journalism, helped us produce a truly outstanding community newspaper that won many awards,” recalled Weber, a leading scorer on the Argus-Courier’s 1985-86 Men’s C League basketball champions. “It was a window in time for us that will never happen again.”

Casey Tefertiller took over the sports desk in 1979, and soon hired several sports stringers to cover local sporting events. I was one of the new hires, although my writing background at the time consisted primarily of submitting girls’ softball write-ups. Casey brought a rapier-sharp wit to the newsroom and an insatiable appetite for the Foo Foo Mammy Jammer and the Master Blaster (with volcano sauce) at Steve’s BBQ, a favorite hangout of the Argus-Courier staff.

“At the Argus, I had the opportunity to better myself,” noted Tefertiller, who became a baseball writer for the San Francisco Examiner. He’s the author of several books, including the highly regarded “Wyatt Earp: The Life Behind the Legend.”

Born and raised in Petaluma, Martin Brody began as a sports stringer while still in high school. A former editor of Petaluma High’s “Trojan,” he graduated with a degree in journalism from University of Oregon before returning to Petaluma where he covered education issues, City Hall, School Board meetings, and sports events. Summarizing his 11 years at the paper, he remembered lots of deadlines and a good, old-fashioned newsroom atmosphere practicing hot-off-the-press, old-school journalism during his 11 years with the paper.

Another former “Trojan” editor, native born Bruce Dunbar, joined as a sports stringer while studying at Sonoma State. He wrote a weekly football column, which evolved into covering prep sports. He and I are in complete agreement when he said that the biggest enticement to being a stringer was the opportunity to obtain press box passes to every Bay Area sports team.