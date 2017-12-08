Cruising the Boulevard for Christmas Cheer: Last weekend, members of Cruisin’ the Bouldvard — which annually collects toys and food for Petaluma’s Christmas Cheer nonprofit — took a cruise to Christmas Cheer’s headquarters at 1338 Ross, to drop off toys for distribution to needy families. Every year, CTB supplies scholarships, bicycle helmets, gurneys for the Petaluma Fire Department, and much more.

Penngrove’s Girls on the Run raises $236.85 for fire relief: Exceeding the $200 goal set by the Penngrove Elementary School members of Girls on the Run, the participants in a Nov. 29 bake sale have raise $236.85, money that will be donated to Sonoma County Fire Relief efforts. Girls on the Run is a non-profit afterschool program for girls in the 3rd through 8th grades, and is focused on inspiring its participants to be healthy, confident and positive, through a curriculum that includes, as the name would suggest, running. As part of the 10-week program, the girls complete a Community Impact Project, and this year, they chose to raise money to assist those who’ve been affected by the October fires.

Way to cross the finish line in style, ladies!

Local writer publishes novel titled ‘Petaluma Slough’: Described as a “Petaluma-centric historical novel,” local author Kenneth J. Nugent’s newest tome, ‘Petaluma Slough,” is a saga of early California. Blending fact and fiction, Nugent’s book begins in the days of Alta California, and stretches to modern-day San Francisco, featuring characters from history including Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo. Nugent, who’s been writing books and plays for years, was inspired to complete his long-in-the-works novel after surviving a life-threatening illness earlier this year. “Petaluma Slough” is available on line and at Copperfield’s Books in Petaluma.

Petaluma Wetlands Alliance seeks volunteer docents: Lovers of Shollenberger and the Petaluma Wetlands make the best volunteer docents. Responsibilities include leading bird walks, teaching visiting third-graders about wetlands and habitats, helping to restore the wildlife areas, and conducting research on birds. Becoming a docent requires completing a training program and observing other docents in action. Training begins Thursday, Jan. 11, and continues for seven consecutive Thursday mornings. Interested volunteers should contact Anne at aktaylor44@gmail.com or (707) 774-6586. You can also sign up online at PetalumaWetlands.org/become-a-volunteer.

Hospice Light Up a Life receives donation of $4000 from Elks Lodge: The recent moved to Walnut Park of Petaluma Hospice’s annual Light Up a Life celebration required the purchase of a huge number of new lights. The ceremony took place on Dec. 1. Each light metaphorically represents the memory of someone who’s passed away over the last year or so. The cost of all those twinkly new bulbs, of course, was never going to be small. Fortunately, the local Petaluma Elks Lodge stepped in to help out, raising money through a local chicken dinner and from private donations. Last month, just before the ceremony in Walnut Park, a check for $4000 was presented to Hospice of Petaluma, insuring that this year’s event, and for years to come, will have plenty of light and love to go around.

(Got an item for the BUZZ? Send your suggestions to David at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)