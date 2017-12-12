Events, gatherings to celebrate holidays

“I love everything about the holidays,” said American fashion designer Brad Goreski once. “I love the decorations, the parties, the spending time with friends and family. And what I love most is that feeling of giving back. Every bit counts.” Well Mr. Goreski would fit in well in Petaluma, where the holidays are exactly as described. Here’s our annual roundup of activities, events, parties and more, and even a few ideas for ways to give back. Take a look, put some of these on your calendar, gather some friends, then go out and celebrate whatever it is you celebrate.

The Argus-Courier says happy Holidays to all of our readers.

COMMUNITY EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS

COMMUNITY HANUKKAH CELEBRATION

Friday, Dec. 15, 5:30-8 p.m.

Songs, games and fun for the whole family will unfold on the fourth day of Hanukkah, in this annual community celebration. B’nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Ave.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE SHOWCASE AND COMPETITION

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, 1–5 p.m.

For the second year, the Hotel Petaluma presents the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition. Come view dozens of locally made gingerbread structures, creatively designed by local families, clubs, artists and gingerbread addicts. You can cast a vote for your favorites. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4:30–6 p.m.

Presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, the third annual Chanukah at the River celebration will include a dazzling array of festivities, including fire juggling and a live “escape-act,” plus face painting, music, crafts, raffles, the serving of latkes, jelly donuts, and chocolate coins, a photo-op with a life-sized dreidel, and the main event: the lighting on nine-foot-high Mega Menorah. The Water Street Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. Free, with RSVP to JewishPetaluma.com/river or by calling (707) 559-8585.

PENNGROVE HOLIDAY PARADE OF LIGHTS

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Pengrove’s Main Street will be aglow with beautiful light, as the second annual Parade of Lights turns the tiny town into a magical wonderland. You’ll see glammed-up tractors and farm vehicles covered in Christmas lights, and much more. The idea was brought to light (literally!) by JavAmore Café’s Kim Hanson, who also produces Pengrove’s annual 4th of July Parade. The parade begins in Pengrove Park, and moves on up through Main St.

HANUKKAH STORYTELLING AT COPPERFIELDS

Sunday, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m.

Presented by B’nai Israel, this morning storytime at Copperfields celebrates Hanukkah on the sixth day of the Festival of Lights, and is geared toward young one, but all are welcome. 140 Kentucky St.

AQUS HOLIDAY CAROLING PARTY

Saturday, Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Bring a candle, a drum, some jingle bells, a fancy hat, and maybe a flashlight, and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warmly, meet at the Petaluma Museum (20 Fourth St.), and be prepared to carol at various locations throughout the downtown area. Sheet music will be provided. Want to sing but prefer not to walk? Meet the carolers when they are done at 7 p.m. at Aqus Café (the sponsor of this event), for more singing, festive drinks and holiday merriment. The party will continue at the Aqus till 9:30 p.m. No charge, and all ages welcome.