News Opinion Obits Sports Schools A&E Dining Events Blogs
Events, gatherings to celebrate holidays

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | December 12, 2017, 4:59PM

| Updated 5 hours ago.

“I love everything about the holidays,” said American fashion designer Brad Goreski once. “I love the decorations, the parties, the spending time with friends and family. And what I love most is that feeling of giving back. Every bit counts.” Well Mr. Goreski would fit in well in Petaluma, where the holidays are exactly as described. Here’s our annual roundup of activities, events, parties and more, and even a few ideas for ways to give back. Take a look, put some of these on your calendar, gather some friends, then go out and celebrate whatever it is you celebrate.

The Argus-Courier says happy Holidays to all of our readers.

COMMUNITY EVENTS & CELEBRATIONS

COMMUNITY HANUKKAH CELEBRATION

Friday, Dec. 15, 5:30-8 p.m.

Songs, games and fun for the whole family will unfold on the fourth day of Hanukkah, in this annual community celebration. B’nai Israel Jewish Center, 740 Western Ave.

GINGERBREAD HOUSE SHOWCASE AND COMPETITION

Friday and Saturday, Dec. 15-16, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 17, 1–5 p.m.

For the second year, the Hotel Petaluma presents the Petaluma Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition. Come view dozens of locally made gingerbread structures, creatively designed by local families, clubs, artists and gingerbread addicts. You can cast a vote for your favorites. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.

CHANUKAH AT THE RIVER

Sunday, Dec. 17, 4:30–6 p.m.

Presented by Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma, the third annual Chanukah at the River celebration will include a dazzling array of festivities, including fire juggling and a live “escape-act,” plus face painting, music, crafts, raffles, the serving of latkes, jelly donuts, and chocolate coins, a photo-op with a life-sized dreidel, and the main event: the lighting on nine-foot-high Mega Menorah. The Water Street Promenade, 100 Petaluma Blvd. N. Free, with RSVP to JewishPetaluma.com/river or by calling (707) 559-8585.

PENNGROVE HOLIDAY PARADE OF LIGHTS

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6 p.m.

Pengrove’s Main Street will be aglow with beautiful light, as the second annual Parade of Lights turns the tiny town into a magical wonderland. You’ll see glammed-up tractors and farm vehicles covered in Christmas lights, and much more. The idea was brought to light (literally!) by JavAmore Café’s Kim Hanson, who also produces Pengrove’s annual 4th of July Parade. The parade begins in Pengrove Park, and moves on up through Main St.

HANUKKAH STORYTELLING AT COPPERFIELDS

Sunday, Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m.

Presented by B’nai Israel, this morning storytime at Copperfields celebrates Hanukkah on the sixth day of the Festival of Lights, and is geared toward young one, but all are welcome. 140 Kentucky St.

AQUS HOLIDAY CAROLING PARTY

Saturday, Dec. 23, 5:30-7 p.m.

Bring a candle, a drum, some jingle bells, a fancy hat, and maybe a flashlight, and be prepared to sing some Christmas carols and other holiday songs. Dress warmly, meet at the Petaluma Museum (20 Fourth St.), and be prepared to carol at various locations throughout the downtown area. Sheet music will be provided. Want to sing but prefer not to walk? Meet the carolers when they are done at 7 p.m. at Aqus Café (the sponsor of this event), for more singing, festive drinks and holiday merriment. The party will continue at the Aqus till 9:30 p.m. No charge, and all ages welcome.

JJ SAYS: Callan story still important
Hundreds of fire victims finding themselves vastly underinsured
Casa dominates soccer play, but wins just 1-0
County seeks solution to growing Roseland homeless camp
YOUR WEEKEND DECEMBER 14-DECEMBER 17

WALNUT PARK CHRISTMAS CAROL GATHERING

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

For the second year, the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma will host its community Christmas Carol Sing at Walnut Park, corner of D Street and Petaluma Boulevard South. Accompanied by instrumentalists from the church, the hour-long event is a chance for the community to gather in song and a spirit of mutual love and support. Song sheets will be provided. A flashlight is suggested.

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINMENT

CHRISTMAS JUG BAND

Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday, Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.

The famed Christmas Jug Band comes back to Petaluma’s Big Easy Jazz Club for not one, but two big nights of high-octane, super silly, impressively musical and mightily merry Americana-blues-root magic and mayhem. Reservations recommended. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

PETALUMA READER’S THEATER: TWO CHRISTMAS CLASSICS

Friday, Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec. 16, 7:30 p.m.

Now a Petaluma holiday tradition, Petaluma Reader’s Theater brings to life Dylan Thomas’s beloved prose-poem “A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ and Truman Capote’s “A Christmas Memory.” Featuring the readerly skills of Dillon Siedntopf, Rob Neidel, Maureen Struder, and Jennifer March. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Fourth Street. $12 tickets. PetalumaMuseum.com.

A CHANTICLEER CHRISTMAS

Friday, Dec. 15, 8:30 p.m.

The stellar voices of the award-winning all-men’s chorus Chanticleer return to St. Vincent Church for an evening of vocal precision and jaw-dropping musicianship. In Chanticleer’s new holiday show, the legendary journey of the wise men is followed across the ages and around the world. Joining them are a mismatched assemblage of folks from many nations and cultures. A candle-lit Gregorian chant, music by Poulenc, Sweelinck, and others, plus traditional carols and spirituals, will all be part of the performance. Tickets $35 to $75. 35 Liberty St. Chanticleer.org.

PACIFIC EMPIRE CHORUS HOLIDAY JUKEBOX SHOW

Saturday, Dec. 16, 3 p.m.

The celebrated barbershop-style all-female acapella chorus presents its annual holiday show at the first Presbyterian Church, 939 B St. An array of “jukebox favorites” will be sung by various local choruses and barbershop quartets, with plenty of Christmas-y razzle dazzle tossed in like extra cinnamon in the holiday punch. Bring a toy for the chorus’s toy drive, and plan to stay for dessert. Tickets $10. PacificEmpire.org.

ANNUAL CHRISTMAS CHOIR CONCERT

Sunday, Dec. 17, 6:30 p.m.

The choir of Petaluma’s First Presbyterian Church, 939 B St., presents its own annual holiday performance of gorgeous songs and hymns. Joining the choir is the church’s bell choir, worship ensemble, and various small groups, performing Gregorian chants and carols, pieces by Vivaldi and works by John Rutter. This event is free, though donations will be gratefully accepted.

PETALUMA RADIO PLAYERS PRESENT ‘HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS’

Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 21-23, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Anchored by a trio of Sherlock Holmes comedy-mysteries by British author Vince Stadon (see feature story on C3), this old-fashioned radio show will be performed live, with sound effects, by the Petaluma Radio Players. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St. $28. PetalumaRadioPlayers.com.

DAVID ARKENSTONE’S WINTER FANTASY

Friday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m.

The acclaimed ‘World of Warcraft’ composer brings a musical celebration of the season to the Mystic Theater, 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. With an array of world-class musicians, performing on a set that evokes a wintry sense of holiday magic, Arkenstone will perform classic Solstice and Christmas tunes from around the world. A special V.I.P. package is being offered for this show, with premium seating, pre-concert sound check and meet-and-greet, an autographed CD, and more. General seating $25. VIP experience $50. MysticTheatre.com.

P-BUTTA CHRISTMAS QUARTET

Saturday, Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m.

Featuring local heavies from bands like Groundation and more, this amazing ensemble is going to blow the roof off the Big Easy, Happy Holiday style. The Big Easy, 127 American Alley. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

9th ANNUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA CONCERT

Sunday, Dec. 31, 6-8 p.m.

Sponsored by Sky Hill Cultural Alliance, this popular annual New Year’s Eve concert — at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum — features music of the great classical masters performed live by string players from the San Francisco Symphony, and pianist Elizabeth Walter. Wine and cheese will be served as part of the $40-$60 ticket price. Balcony seating, with “elite beverage service” is available. This event sells out, so advance purchase is recommended. Petalumamuseum.com.

DEL HORIZON & DJINN NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

Sunday, Dec. 31, 7 p.m.-2 a.m.

Two of Petaluma’s favorite bands will rock out the old year and roll in the new one, at the Big Easy. Sol Horizon plays joyously toe-tapping reggae and Djinn takes on everything from flamenco to funk, with an international flair. Dinner tables can be reserved, and the full menu from Speakeasy will be available. $30. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

A NIGHT IN VIENNA

Sunday, Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Dress up in your finest ball-going attire and dance till 2018 to the waltzes of Johann Strauss, at this annual Viennese ball, sponsored by the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the San Francisco Waltzing Society. A live orchestra will be on hand to play some of the greatest non-hip-hop music ever written for human feet. A gourmet buffet-style dinner, featuring traditional Viennese dishes and desserts, will be served, and champagne toast will take place at midnight. Black tie optional. $150. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. Reserve tickets at Skyhill.org or by calling (707) 583-3340.

CINNABAR NEW YEAR’S EVE ‘FRANK SINATRA’ SHOW

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight

Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the season’s best-loved (and frequently sold-out) end-of-year events. The festivities include snacks and drinks, a performance of ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,’ plus New Year’s party favors and a grand champagne toast as attendees say farewell to 2017 and hello to 2018. General admission $69 in advance/$75 at the door; Seniors (62 and older) $66 in advance/$75 at the door; 18-30-years-old $61 in advance/$65 at the door; Under 18-years-old $56 in advance/$60 at the door.

TOMMY CASTRO AND THE PAINKILLERS

Sunday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-midnight

The Mystic Theatre celebrated New Year’s Eve with a roof-raising rock-show featuring the blues-soul-rock-and-roll of Tommy Castro and the Painkillers, joined by local favorites Nancy Wright, and the Highway Poets. Doors open at 8 p.m. $42-$62. 21 Petaluma Blvd. N. MysticTheatre.com.

