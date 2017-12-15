“Come by the Petaluma Seventh Day Adventist Church (2695 Petaluma Blvd. N.) from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 26th to see and hear A Thousand-Miles in Great Britain - A Plant-Powered Journey.”

Petaluma already knows Ray Cooper as the “VegCurious Plant-Power Advocate.” But what fewer folks know is that he is also a dedicated backpacker. This past spring and summer, Ray spent 105 consecutive days hiking from the northernmost point of Scotland (John O’Groats) to the southern tip of England (Land’s End). The trek is officially 876 miles long - but that doesn’t include Ray’s side trips to visit castles and farms and other scenic vistas along the way.

The obvious question is “Why?” and the answer surprised Ray himself.

“It turns out that what motivated me wasn’t the physical conditioning. It was the joy of talking with and meeting people and getting a story from them,” he says, noting that such conversations often started out ... with a dog. “I’d be at the point where boredom and fatigue would set in, then a dog would suddenly appear, followed by a person, We’d have a wonderful conversation, and the aches and pains would disappear.”

Ray documented his journey, taking more than 600 iPhone videos, which he has edited into an entertaining presentation allowing people to join him as he “meets animals at eye level.”

The Petaluma native says he built up for the trip over a period of 10 years.

“I prefer long-distance backpacking and use only maps,” he says. “No GPS. And most of my trips were in the late season, so I would avoid swollen creeks.”

As training, Ray says he walked the Lost Coast seven times, and even did a hike from Clear Lake to Reno.

“Then I happened to share a campsite with a guy in the Grand Canyon, and he got me interested in the 800-mile trek from Land’s End,” he recalls. “In 2014, I did a three-week exploratory hike from Glasgow. I had no idea how wet and damp everything is in Scotland. I avoided roads at all costs, and learned the Roman technique of using a high point as a marker. At the end, I realized it would take three years to prepare for the challenge of hiking 876 miles.”

One major decision was to begin the hike in Scotland.

“This meant that for the most part I would avoid the crowds that trek northward each year,” he says, “and also get to hike through southern England in the best part of summer.”

Ray’s wife, Sue McLaughlin, joined Ray at Chipping Camden and hiked with him for the last 250 miles.

“It was great to have her with me, but it drastically altered my self-sufficient mindset,” Ray admits. “I had grown used to pitching my tent whenever and wherever I wanted, but the gentlewoman’s hike from village to village meant we had to travel a full 30 miles each day to reach the next B&B. I must admit I did enjoy the benefits of this type of hiking — the hot showers, the comfortable beds, and meals cooked by others.”

By the time Ray and Sue reached Land’s End, Ray had made another decision.

“I won’t say I won’t — not publicly at least — but John O’Groats to Lands End might be the capping of a decade of long distance hiking.”

