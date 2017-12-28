DIETRICK & WHITE ART SHOW TO CLOSE

Two simultaneous exhibitions of paintings — Laura Tovar Dietrick’s “A Leap of Faith” and Henry White’s “Roaming Petaluma Hills” — both currently running at Petaluma’s Riverfront Gallery, will end Jan. 7. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m., except Friday and Saturday, when they are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. 132 Petaluma Blvd.

‘WEST SIDE STORIES’ LAUNCHES 2018 SERIES

With the tantalizing theme ‘Careful What You Wish For,’ the 2018 series of West Side Stories tale-trading contests continues. Taking place the first Wednesday of every month, the wildly popular show unfolds at Sonoma Portworks, 613 Second St. Under the guidance of host Dave Pokorny, storytellers are randomly chosen from whoever in the audience puts their name in the hat (that’s a metaphorical hat, mind you), and the audience votes on the stories they liked the best using their smart phones. Winner gets a cash prize and automatic entry into the annual Grand Slam show in December. Next show is Jan. 3, 7:30 p.m. $25. Reserve tickets online at DavePokornyPresents.com.

PARENTING WORKSHOP BY KIMBERLY HACKET

Parenting coach Kimberly Hackett will bring her “Parenting You” workshop to Petaluma on Jan. 6. The two-hour class will focus on teaching parents how to parent consciously instead of simply reacting. Ever wonder exactly how to conduct one of those fabled “Family Meetings”? Hackett will lay down the laws. 10 a.m. to noon at the Petaluma Community Center, 320 N. McDowell Blvd. $40. Tickets available on the ‘events’ page at KimberlyHackett.com.

‘CAN WE LIVE LONGER?’ LECTURE

The Buck Institute’s latest discoveries regarding aging will be described, and aging will be scientifically defined at a special talk by Kris Rebillot, Director of Communications for the Buck Institute for over 14 years. Monday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m. to noon. Village Network of Petaluma, 402 Petaluma Blvd N. To reserve space send n RSVP to info@VillageNetworkofPetaluma or call (707) 776-6055.

A MUSICAL EVENING OF “PROGRESSIVE COMEDY”

Cinnabar Theater will host YouTube sensations Sandy and Richard Riccardi, whose hilarious, politically charged musical parodies (“Tiki Torch Nazis,” “Boy From Mir-a-Lago”) have earned over 34 million views. Also on the bill is comedic singer-songwriter Lauren Mayer, writer of ‘The Sexual Harrassment Prevention Song,’ and others. Sunday, Jan. 14, Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. $25 in advance, $30 at the door. CinnabarTheater.org.

BAROQUE “MUSICAL MONDAYS” SERIES LAUNCHES IN JANUARY

Kayleen Asbo’s popular Monday morning music-themed lectures continue with “The Glories of the Baroque,” beginning on Monday, Jan. 15, with “The Italian Baroque,” and continuing with “The French Baroque” (Jan. 22), and “The English Baroque” (Jan. 29). All classes begin at 10:30 a.m. Single classes cost $30 at the door (cash only, though). Sign up at Kayleenasbo.com.