The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of February 11 – February 18, 2018.

It’s finally happened.

For the first time since its release seven weeks ago, Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury” has fallen from the top stop among Petaluma readers. In fact, the controversial look at Trump’s White House is now at Number 3, following Greg Sestero’s “The Disaster Artist” in the Number 1 spot – no doubt helped by Sestero’s in-store appearance at Copperfield’s on Friday - and Mark Manson’s persistently popular “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck” in the Number 2 spot. Leaping onto the list in the Number 4 spot is Naomi Alderman’s sensational dystopian novel “The Power,” imagining a world in which women are given the power to kill men at will, with a mere touch, exploring how the shift in gender authority from male dominance to female might not be all peace, harmony and justice. Holding on, now in the Number 10 spot (dropping from Number 5 last week) is Neil DeGrasse Tyson’s amusing and congestible “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.” On the Kids and Young Adults list, the big surprise is the complete absence of Armand Baltazar’s fantasy novel “Timeless” (last week’s Number 1), and the sudden appearance of Dev Petty’s “There’s Nothing to Do!” With illustrations by Mike Boldt, the charmingly funny picture book is a continuation of the duo’s popular “I Don’t Want to be a Frog!” series. In the Number 2 and Number 3 spots are two books by Petaluma’s Amy Gutierrez (best known as Amy G., broadcaster with the San Francisco Giants) – “Smarty Marty Steps Up Her Game” (Number 2) and “Smarty Marty’s Got Game En Espanol” (Number 3).

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “The Disaster Artist,” by Greg Sestero

2. “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,” by Mark Manson

3. “Fire and Fury,” by Michael Wolff

4. “The Power,” by Naomi Alderman

5. “Pachinko,” by Min Jin Lee

6. “Strangers in Their Own Land,” by Arlie Hochschild

7. “Lincoln in the Bardo,” by George Saunders

8. “Trouble with Goats and Sheep,” by Joanna Cannon

9. “Underground Railroad,” by Colson Whitehead

10. “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry,” by Neil deGrasse Tyson

KIDS & YOUNG ADULT BOOKS

1. “There’s Nothing to Do!” by Dev Petty

2. “Smarty Marty Steps up Her Game,” by Amy Gutierrez

3. “Smarty Marty’s Got Game En Espanol,” by Amy Gutierrez

4. “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” by Dav Pilkey

5. “A Wrinkle in Time,” by Madeleine L’Engle

6. “Her Right Foot,” by Dave Eggers

7. “Terrible Two Go Wild,” by Mac Barnett

8. “Hilo: Waking the Monsters,” by Judd Winick

9. “Wings of Fire: The Dragonet Prophecy,” by Tui Sutherland

10. “Arc of a Scythe: Thunderhead,” by Neal Shusterman