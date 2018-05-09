THURSDAY

RICKY RAY

Santa Rosa singer/guitarist Ricky Ray sings cool, smooth songs from the sixties up to the present. Red Brick, 20 Second St. 6 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

FRIDAY

LEANING INTO THE WIND

Thomas Riedelsheimer’s immensely popular 2001 documentary “Rivers and Tides” — a lyrically filmed look at the work of environmental sculptor Andy Goldsworthy — finally gets a follow-up. In “Leaning Into the Wind,” Riedelsheimer shows us what the one-of-a-kind artist is up to now, as Goldsworthy and his artist daughter Holly create new works in Brazil, Spain, France, Scotland, New Hampshire and San Francisco. Mystic Theatre. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.). $8. MysticTheatre.com.

TRACE REPEAT

Oakland’s impressively original funk-soul band Trace Repeat plays the giddy, up-tempo songs of James Brown, Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Prince. Check out their high-energy videos on YouTube, for sure, but this band must be seen LIVE to be fully appreciated. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SATURDAY

MATT REISCHLING & THE BLACK BOX

Featuring an eclectic cadre of Sonoma County players, Matt Reischling & the Black Box is an upbeat indie-rock quartet with a Western edge. The band has gained a solid local following since forming in early 2017, playing a mix of covers and originals, including Reischling’s own distinctively crafted songs. Raised in Petaluma, Reischling has spent the last several years honing his craft in Los Angeles and Italy, and now that he’s back, he’s been busy recording an album (‘Spirit Holiday’) and gigging all over with his new band. Catch their act at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. 6 p.m. No cover. Brewstersbeergarden.com.

TIN WHISKERS

Local multi-instrumentalist and Spin Records impresario Kirk Charles Heydt brings his impressive musical chops and engaging onstage affability to The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

SABERTOOTH ZOMBIE

A benefit for UndocuFund, this music and art showcase features North Bay metal band Sabertooth Zombie, plus opening acts Hash Gordon, Glo, and the Lolly Gaggers. The Phoenix, 201 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $8. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SUNDAY

WILL DURST’S MIDTERM MADNESS COMEDY SHOW

The acclaimed San Francisco political satirist and comedian Will Durst brings his award-winning one man show ‘Durst Case Scenario’ to Cinnabar Theater. With the well-timed subtitle ‘Midterm Madness,’ Durst will be comically chronicling a whole shaft of current events, bringing his patented outrage and wit to topics as timely the latest late-night tweet from the White House. Cinnabar Theater, 3333 N. Petaluma Blvd. 7:30 p.m. $30. CinnabarTheater.org.