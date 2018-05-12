The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of April 30-May 6, 2018.

Sticking tight to the top of the local bestseller list is James Comey’s eye-opening “Higher Loyalty,” now in its third week on the stands. But the most notable entry this week is author-meteorologist Ginger Zee, who’s managed to take the second place spot on both the Adult and Kids/Young Adult lists — with two different books. Her engagingly confessional memoir 2017, “Natural Disasters: I Cover Them. I Am One” tells the story of how she’s juggled a sometimes tumultuous personal life with her impressive career as ABC News’ chief meteorologist. Newly arrived on the Kids/Young Adult list, her debut YA novel “Chasing Helicity: Facing the Storm” — which she read from last Wednesday in an in-store appearance at Copperfield’s — tells the story of a young girl whose fascination with the weather helps her rise above a difficult home-life. The No. 1 spot on the kids list this week, meanwhile, is Aaron Reynolds’ and Dan Santat’s “Dude!” a hilarious picture book about a beaver and a platypus whose outrageous surfing adventure leads to seagull droppings, an unusual use of ice cream, and one very large shark.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. “Higher Loyalty,” by James Comey

2. “Natural Disaster: I Cover Them. I am One,” by Ginger Zee

3. “The Write Spot to Jumpstart Your Writing: Connections,” by Marlene Cullen (editor)

4. “Mars Room,” by Rachel Kushner

5. “Sharp,” by Michelle Dean

6. “Circe,” by Madeline Miller

7. “Less,” Andrew Sean Greer

8. “Hillbilly Elegy,” by J. D. Vance

9. “How a Mountain Was Made: Stories,” by Greg Sarris

10. “Fascism,” by Madeleine Albright

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. “Dude!” by Aaron Reynolds

2. “Chasing Helicity: Facing the Storm,” by Ginger Zee

3. “Crenshaw,” by Katherine Applegate

4. “Book Scavenger,” by Jennifer Bertman

5. “Great Chicken Escape,” by Nikki McClure

6. “Dog Man and Cat Kid,” by Dav Pilkey

7. “Stink: Hamlet and Cheese,” by Megan McDonald

8. “Hilo: Waking the Monsters,” by Judd Winick

9. “Spy School,” by Stuart Gibbs

10. “Smile,” by Raina Telgemeier