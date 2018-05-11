Helping Out: Gran Fondo Fundraiser, Rotary Grants still open, and Great Chili Cook-off heats up

This column is the Argus-Courier’s bi-weekly calendar of events that assist Petalumans in need, and locally-based non-profits. Are you planning a fundraiser, benefit, volunteer events, or crowdfunding campaign for a good cause or charity? For consideration in Helping Out, send the details to David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

RACE FOR KIDS: SUPPORTERS NIGHT OUT – Sonoma County Kids Gran Fondo

Monday, May 14, 6 p.m.-9 p.m.

What’s happening? In support of Petaluma’s annual Sonoma County Kids Gran Fondo (Race for Kid Heroes), this festive fundraiser features dinner, music, live and silent auctions, and an inspirational talk by writer-businessman-champion rower-and former Navy seal Alden Mills, author of the book “Be Unstoppable.” Paid attendance includes a copy of the book.

Who does it help? Kids Gran Fondo, taking place at Lucchesi Park on May 20, supports kids living with life-threatening illnesses. Learn more at RaceforKids.org.

What else should we know? Supporters Night Out takes place at Brewster’s Beer Garden, 229 Water St. Tickets are $20, and are available for purchase at RaceforKids.org.

GREAT PETALUMA CHILI COOKOFF – Cinnabar Youth Programs

Saturday, May 19, 1-5 p.m.

What’s happening? It’s the Great Petaluma Chili Cook-off, Salsa & Beer Tasting, an enormously popular annual fundraiser for Cinnabar Theater youth programs. Attendees of the event, held indoors and outdoors at the Petaluma Fair Grounds, will be treated to an array of chili concoctions, delicious beers, and tangy salsas, plus live music and more.

Who does it help? All proceeds go to the Young Rep program at Cinnabar Theater, and other youth-oriented programs at Cinnabar.

What else should we know? Advance tickets are $20 for an all-you-can-taste chili and salsa pass, $30 for a chili-salsa-and-beer pass (all-you-can-taste chili and salsa, plus ten beer tastes). Kids 12-and-under $10. Purchase advance tickets at GreatChiliCookoff.com.

ROTARY ACCEPTING SCHOOL AND COMMUNITY GRANT APPLICATIONS – Rotary Club of Petaluma

Application deadline is Friday, May 18

What’s happening? Applications are still open for the Rotary Club of Petaluma’s annual school and community grants, awarded to academic and non-academic non-profit organizations within the Petaluma School District attendance area. This year, only on-line applications will be accepted. Every year, the Rotary Club distributes grants ranging from $100 to $500, providing teachers with the necessary materials to implement projects, programs or units. Grants are also awarded to non-school-related programs by local non-profits, for programs that work to support student success.

Who does it help? Since 1982, the Rotary Club of Petaluma Foundation has been assisting educators and local youth-oriented non-profits, distributing a total of $20,000 each year in small grants.

What else should we know? The application cycle for 2018 is being coordinated by Jane Saldana-Talley, who can be contacted at Lsaldana-talley@santarosa.edu for questions related to the application process. The deadline for applications is May 18. To apply, visit PetalumaRotary.org.

STANDING AGAINST GERRYMANDERING – A benefit for the National Democratic Redistricting Committee

Thursday, May 24, 7:30 p.m.

What’s happening? As part of the effort to end gerrymandering in American politics, a group of local performers will be putting on a benefit show, featuring comedy, music, comedic music, and musical comedy. On the bill are stand-up comic Dave Pokorny, master clown James Pelican, musical political satirists Sandy and Richard Riccardi, opera singer Eileen Morris, members of the bands Rivertown Skifflers and Side Dish, and many more.

Who does it help? The suggested donation (cash or check) of $15 goes to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, working to end the process of voter district gerrymandering that gives unfair advantages to political parties.