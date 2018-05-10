Petaluma Around the Clock: Foraging for food after hours

This story is part nine of a ten-part series. We started out at 6 a.m., and every week since, we’ve skipped ahead a few hours, moving from place to place and person to person, as we move around the clock, capturing the colorful details, conversations, and activities that make up an average 24-hour day in Petaluma. Next week, in our final Petaluma Around the Clock entry, we head out before dawn with photographer Michael D. Funk, to try and catch the perfect shot of the sun rising over Petaluma.

There is almost nothing to do at 2:25 a.m. in downtown Petaluma.

It’s been at least 2 hours since the movie theater ushered out its final few, hard-core “Avengers: Infinity War” fans, the last vestiges of whom waited all the way till 12:30 a.m. to view the much-discussed post-credit scene of Samuel L. Jackson uttering three-quarters of an R-rated word. The local bars have just recently closed, the bulk of their patrons having been successfully taxied or Lyfted or Ubered away into the night. In Putnam Plaza, the Speakeasy — one of the few downtown restaurants to remain open till 2 a.m. for late-night diners — has just closed up, only now turning off the cozy eatery’s beacon-like, outdoor patio fire-heater flame thing.

The literal last show in town — the Phoenix Theater’s midnight screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” — has also concluded, its whimsically-bedecked attendees having run out of Time Warp, all dancing raucously along the sidewalk, off to do the one-and-only logical thing one might do at this time of night in Petaluma.

That’s to forage for food.

Unfortunately, once the Speakeasy closes, the food options in this town become extremely limited. To capitalize on the need for late-late sustenance, New Yorker Pizzeria — just down the street from the Mystic Theater — has taken to selling single slices to hungry pedestrians out on the sidewalk.

But only till 2:30 a.m.

About 35 people are currently milling about in front of New Yorker, gobbling the last bits of pizza while happily retaining some of the loud, laugh-filled party atmosphere from the bars.

“Is there no more pizza?” a fellow shouts, as his cadre of associates glides up to the empty table, around which are numerous discarded pizza boxes, napkins, and other detritus. Apparently, trash cans are in short supply as well. In fact, there appear to be just two things out on the streets of Petaluma that are harder to find than a place to grab a snack. One is a trash can. The other?

“Hey, are there any restrooms around here?” a young lady asks her companion.

“No! Nothing is open this time of night!” is the plaintive reply.

Just then, graphically illustrating the need for late-night restrooms in the area, a full-bladdered improviser decides to use the front door a nearby shop as his own emergency port-o-potty.

“Dude!” remarks a passersby.

“Dude yourself,” retorts the visibly relieved urinater with a sheepish grin and quick zip of his fly.

Around the corner, at the 7-11, another small crowd has gathered, sitting on the curb to consume a variety of early morning munchies. Back down toward the hub of bars along Kentucky, the smell of hotdogs hangs in the air as a jovial fellow name Tim loads a portable wiener wagon onto a trailer.

Clearly, Tim is also closed for the night.

“Business is usually slow and steady for a few hours,” says Tim, who says he only occasionally sets up shop for the benefit of hungry bar-hoppers. “Things pick up when the bars get ready to kick people out, though, and folks start thinking about where they can grab a bite to eat. You gotta eat, right? So, if I’m available, I come down and cook up some hot dogs.”