Out and About in Petaluma

LIZ JAHREN, DEB DALTON TALK ART/LIFE AT ‘IDEA LOUNGE’

Among Petaluma’s most popular (if slightly nerdy) monthly happenings, the Idea Lounge (sponsored by the Petaluma Arts Center) tackles an array of eclectic topics, with two paired speakers, one representing “Art,” and one representing “Life.” This month, the Idea Lounge will feature actor Liz Jahren, with Alchemia Gallery and Studio, delivering a talk titled “Outsider Art: Art and Disability,” and Mentor Me’s Deb Dalton presenting her own talk titled “No Throw Away Kids: Mentoring and Advocacy.” Thursday, May 17, 6:30 p.m. at Lagunitas Brewing Company. $18. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

BOOK SALE CONTINUES AT LIBRARY

The annual spring book sale that began last weekend moves into its final three days, with books on sale Thursday and Friday, May 17 and 18, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 19, 10 a.m. (this is a half-price day) until 1:50 p.m., followed immediately by the Big Bag Sale, from 2-5 p.m., in which you can fill up a paper or canvass carrier for a mere $2 per bag. 100 Fairgrounds Drive. Call 707-763-9801.

RUSSIAN SINGERS TO PERFORM

Returning once again to Petaluma, the acclaimed St. Petersburg Men’s Ensemble will present a program of Russian music this Saturday, May 19, at the First Presbyterian Church of Petaluma, 939 B St., at 5 p.m. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $20. For information, call (707) 762-8269.

ARTFUL ARRANGEMENTS PRESENTS DOWN HOME DAY

For the fourth year in a row, the nonprofit Artful Arrangements is presenting Down Home Day, an affordable, family-friendly event where parents and kids do fun stuff together. Held on the grounds of a working 1915 homestead ranch in Penngrove, the free event is packed with cool things to do, including a tour of the grounds, a walk through the Portal of Time, encounters with farm animals, and plenty more. There will be live music, contests, games, and a grown-up face painting table where kids use stencils to paint their own moms, dads, and grandparents. Food available for a reasonable fee. Saturday, May 19, 11-4. 205 Orchard Lane, Penngrove. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For additional info, visit ArtfulArrangements.org.

CINNABAR SINGERS SPRING CONCERT

“The Tender Land” is the title of this year’s spring concert of the Cinnabar Singers, to be held Sunday, May 20, at 4 p.m., at Elim Lutheran Church, 504 Baker St. The first part of the concert will feature different choral settings of “When David heard …” from II Samuel 18:33, including one in Latin, two from the Renaissance, a Colonial American setting, and a setting by Eric Whitacre. The second half of the program is made up of pieces by American composer Aaron Copeland, including a pair of solos from his “The Tender Land,” and selections from “The Old American Songs for Choir.” $10-$15. Tickets available at the door or at CinnabarTheater.org.

STANDING AGAINST GERRYMANDERING

As part of the effort to end gerrymandering in American politics, a group of local performers staging a benefit show, with comedy, music, and other entertainments. On the bill are stand-up comic Dave Pokorny, master clown James Pelican, musical political satirists Sandy and Richard Riccardi, opera singer Eileen Morris, members of the bands Rivertown Skifflers and Side Dish, and many more. The suggested donation (cash or check) of $15 goes to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, working to end the process of voter district gerrymandering that gives unfair advantages to political parties. The show takes place Thursday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at Way Out West Garage, 321 Second St. Tickets are $15 cash or check only. For information call organizer Eileen Morris at (707) 981-1398.