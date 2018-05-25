Summer Flings: From Shakespeare on the river to carnival rides and En Vogue

Summer is upon us, or close enough to count, anyway. Soon, accompanying some much-hoped-for longer days and warmer nights, there will be an excitement-filled, months-long sequence of fairs, festivals, celebrations, food fetes, outdoor shows and whatever the Rivertown Revival is.

Here are some highlights. Get out your sharpies and mark up your calendars.

This is going to be fun.

RANCHO DAY

Saturday, May 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

This Memorial Day weekend, Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park invites history buffs and time-travelers young and old to roll back the clocks and calendars to Petaluma of the 1830s. Rancho Day transforms the Old adobe into a living history showcase of the music and dances, culinary dishes and customs, work traditions, and holiday pastimes of the folks who once resided up and down the Petaluma River and beyond. Visitors will see firsthand demonstrations of wool spinning, rope making, candle dipping, cattle-roping, adobe brick making, dancing and singing, and plenty more. 3325 Adobe Road. $3 adults, $2 kids. Picnicking is encouraged, but no pets allowed.

Want to know more? Visit www.parks.ca.gov

PETALUMA DRINKS!

June 2-3, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

This brand new weekend-long, up-with-alcohol, tasting experience is two full days of adult-beverage fun, with participating visitors invited to explore the tasting rooms, cellars, brewing rooms and distilleries of Petaluma’s best craft brewers, vintners and spirits makers. Responsibility is encouraged, with designated drivers treated to a special wristband, a complimentary Petaluma Drinks! water bottle, and free non-alcoholic beverages at every stop.

Want to know more? Petalumadrinks.com

SHAKESPEARE IN THE VINEYARD

Sunday June 3, 2-5 p.m.

The gorgeous grounds of Azari Vineyards, 1399 Springhill Road, will serve as the streets of Verona, the heaths of Scotland, and the mansions of Illyria, as Petaluma Shakespeare Company celebrates the Bard of Avon with its annual Shakespeare in the Vineyards fundraiser. Wine will flow, brick-baked artisan pizza will scent the air, and tenor Steven Harrington of New York’s Metropolitan Opera will dazzle the ears, as short scenes from Shakespeare’s greatest plays (‘Romeo and Juliet,’ ‘Macbeth,’ ‘Twelfth Night’) are performed by members of the company. Auction items, desserts, and more will also be part of the festivities. $45.

Want to know more? Petalumashakespeare.org/whats-on

4th ANNUAL RIBS FOR KIDS

Saturday, June 9

The sponsors of this annual fundraiser for local kids — the Petaluma Active 20s-30s service organization — promise a rib-cooking competition that will be even bigger, better and tastier than ever, with entertainment, beer and wine, and some of the most mouth-watering home-gourmet ribs you’ll taste all year. Tasting tickets $20-$25.

2018 SONOMA- MARIN FAIR

June 20-24

Our local fair is six full days of fun-seeking, Ferris-wheeling, exhibit-exploring, concert-watching, livestock-judging, deep-fried-food-eating fun, with a series of high-profile nightly concerts featuring such star acts as the girl group En Vogue (Wednesday, June 20, 8 p.m.), cowboy crooner Clay Walker (Thursday, June 21, 8 p.m.), Southern rockers 38 Special (Friday, June 22, 8 p.m.), and pop-rock hit-makers Smash Mouth (Saturday, June 23, 8 p.m.), plus the always-popular Fiesta Latina (Sunday, June 24, 3-7 p.m.). $10-$15.

Want to know more? Sonoma-Marinfair.org.

PETALUMA ART & GARDEN FESTIVAL

July 8, 11 a.m.-5 pm.