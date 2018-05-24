Out and About in Petaluma

‘STANDING UP TO GERRYMANDERING’

As part of an effort to end gerrymandering in American politics, a group of local performers will be staging a benefit show, with comedy, music, and other politically propelled entertainments. On the bill are stand-up comic Dave Pokorny, master clown James Pelican, musical political satirists Sandy and Richard Riccardi, opera singer Eileen Morris, members of the bands Rivertown Skifflers and Side Dish, and many more. The suggested donation (cash or check) of $15 goes to the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, working to end the process of voter district gerrymandering that gives unfair advantages to political parties. The show takes place Thursday, May 24, 7:30 p.m. at Way Out West Garage, 321 Second St. Tickets are $15, cash or check only. For information call organizer Eileen Morris at (707) 981-1398.

PIANIST JURA MARGULIS AT HISTORY MUSEUM

From the Music and Arts University in the City of Vienna comes renowned classical pianist Jura Margulis, performing an evening of works by Scarlatti, Tchaikovsky and Rachmaninoff on Friday, May 25, at 7:30 p.m. This will be Margulis’ tenth appearance at the Historical Library and Museum in Petaluma, where he has has developed a strong local following. Admission is $30 for downstairs seating, and $45 for the balcony with “elite beverage service.” Complimentary wine and cheese to all ticketholders. 20 Fourth St. Information at (707) 778-4398 or visit PetalumaMuseum.com.

‘STEWARDS OF EDEN’

Sonoma State University’s Ben Benson, an expert on Native American Studies, will present a talk titled “Stewards of Eden,’ a look at native environmentalists of the Petaluma region. Benson also serves as cultural resources coordinator at the Dwight Center for Conservation Science at Pepperwood Preserve. Tuesday May 29, 6:45-8 p.m., at Aqus Café, 189 H St. Aqus.com.

WELCOME TO THE VILLAGE

Petaluma’s Village Network will be hosting a free introductory meeting on Thursday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to noon. The non-profit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network movement, an innovative model that is being embraced all over the world. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 401 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

‘WEST SIDE STORIES’ “IGNORANCE IS BLISS”

Everybody loves a good story, which must be why Petaluma’s monthly West Side Stories show has sold out every consecutive performance for the last three years. Tucked inside Petaluma Portworks, 613 Second St., West Side Stories invites randomly selected volunteers from the audience to deliver a five- minute story inspired by a different theme each month. The theme for June is “Ignorance is Bliss.” Wednesday, June 6, 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $12, available in advance at WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com.

RANCHO DAY AT THE ADOBE

Saturday is Rancho Day at the Petaluma Adobe State Historic Park. On Saturday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., visitors are invited to meet the vaqueros, ranch hands, wool spinners, traders, cooks, and merchants who lived and worked within the two-story adobe walls of the rancho headquarters. Among those celebrating at Rancho Day are Los Arribeños de San Francisco, who provide live, historic folk music and teach the art of Californio dancing and song. Park visitors are invited to try their hand at rope making, leather tooling, candle dipping, wool production, and adobe brick making. Admission for adults is $3, children (age 6-17) is $2, age 5 and under enter free. The park is located at 3325 Adobe Road. For additional information visit www.parks.ca.gov/petalumaadobeshp.