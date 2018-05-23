THURSDAY

DANI BELL AND THE TARANTIST

This sleekly mysterious band — usually a duo, with Bell joined by co-creator Alfred Howard — has an enticingly weird name, a play on a medieval Italian psychological illness known as “Tarantism,” characterized by the irresistible impulse to dance, once thought to have been caused by the bite of a tarantula. On recordings and in performance, they sound and look like something David Lynch would dream at night if he were in a really good, super mellow mood. On stage, the duo appears in striking carnival masks, with Bell singing in a soft, gorgeously spooky-but-melodious purr-moan-croon-whisper (all while making like a tarantula just bit her) as Howard coaxes music from a souped-up boom-box and a variety of traditional and found-object instruments. This weekend, they come to The Big Easy, joined by ethereal Bay Area songstress Ashley Allred. 128 American Alley. 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

DEVINE & COMPANY

Singer-songwriter James Devine brings his guitar, his catalog of original songs, and his quick-tempo trio of first-rate music-makers to the Beer Garden of the Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

TREVOR HALL

With his critically-acclaimed new album “The Fruitful Darkness,” the Carolina-born singer-songwriter comes to the Mystic with his unique blend of roots, rock, reggae, folk, and storytelling. His songs are deep, tuneful explorations of the rich, treasure-filled losses and weird, painful triumphs of being a loving and lovable soul in a not-so-living or lovable world. Mystic Theater, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8 p.m. $25-$30. MysticTheatre.com.

SATURDAY

MIRACLE MULE

Best Marin County country-western band name ever. They also happen to be a great big, song-spinning, hat-wearing, whiskey-loving ball of rootsy musical fun. Catch them at the Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy., Penngrove. 8:30 p.m. first set. No cover. TwinOaksRoadhouse.com.

PULP FICTION

Whether you think ‘Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease,” “Look Who’s Talking?” or “Pulp Fiction” is John Travolta’s best movie, there’s no denying that the Mystic Theater is an awesome place for a screening of the latter. “Pulp Fiction” is Quentin Tarantino’s bloody-and-brilliant cinematic collage of f-bomb-dropping underworld characters, all fighting, stealing, killing, running, waxing lyrical about McDonald’s and Burger King and scaring the hell out of people with well-timed Bible verses. In addition to the guy from “Welcome Back Kotter,” the movie features Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Ving Rhames, Christopher Walken, and, um, Kathy Griffin (as herself). 8 p.m. $8. The Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. MysticTheatre.com.

SUNDAY

CARL GREEN BAND

Jazz, blues, country … pretty much a little of everything. Because, sometimes, everything is exactly what you need.

Red Brick, 20 Second St. 4 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.