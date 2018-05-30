THURSDAY

LE HOT CLUB SWING

Playing music reminiscent of Django Reinhardt, this popular Bay Area “Gypsy Jazz” swing band returns to the Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 McDowell Blvd. 4:20 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.

THE RENOVATORS

From Sonoma County, The Renovators play big bold rock and blues, blending cool original tunes with covers of some of the greatest songs every written. The Big Easy, 128 American Alley, 8 p.m. No cover. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

FRIDAY

SECOND STREET BAND AT BREWSTER’S

Playing swampy blues, upbeat country and classic rock, The Second Street Band rolls into Brewster’s for an evening of toe-tapping musical fun. 229 Water St. 6-9 p.m. No cover. Brewstersbeergarden.com.

WONDERBREAD 5

The Bay Area’s premiere purveyors of pumped-up party anthems, the ever-delightful Wonderbread 5 return to the Mystic this weekend. 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 9:30 p.m. MysticTheatre.com.

PHOENIX PRO WRESTLING TITLE MATCH

Big, burly boys with bulky brawn, battling other big, burly boys with bluster and bouncy bravado. Featured events include a cage match for the PPW title, with JR Kratos taking on Boyce LeGrande. The Phoenix Theater, 201 E. Washington St. 8 p.m. $2-$10. ThePhoenixTheater.com.

SATURDAY

RHYTHM RANGERS

Get ready to dance, as Red Brick hosts this road-tested, blues-powered, dance-making squadron of first-class musicians playing rock-till-you-drop tunes you’ll be humming for days. Red Brick, 20 Second Street. 8 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

‘LEANING INTO THE WIND’ SCREENING

Thomas Riedelsheimer’s immensely popular 2001 documentary “Rivers and Tides,” a lyrically filmed look at the work of environmental sculptor Andy Goldsworthy, finally gets a follow-up. In “Leaning Into the Wind,” Riedelsheimer shows us what the one-of-a-kind artist is up to now, as Goldsworthy and his artist daughter Holly create new works in Brazil, Spain, France, Scotland, New Hampshire and San Francisco. Mystic Theatre, 21 N. Petaluma Ave. 8 p.m. $8. MysticTheater.com.

SUNDAY

THE GRAIN

Raised in Petaluma, the Grain have amassed a huge local following and are now spreading their metaphorical seed — and their superbly-orchestrated, guitar-driven American-rock — to a greateful wider audience. Thankfully, they still love to play at home. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Ave. 3 p.m. No cover.Lagunitas.com.