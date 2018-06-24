THURSDAY
BELOVED
From Albuquerque, New Mexico comes Beloved, fronted by husband-and-wife David Climaco and Nikelle Garcia. Beloved is an up-beat, laid-back 70s-inspired ensemble of folk music veterans, with a sound reminiscent of Dylan, Springsteen, Lou Reed and The Band. Aqus Café, 198 H St. 7 p.m. No cover. Aqus.com.
FRIDAY
MIDTOWN SOCIAL
This nine-piece rock-soul-funk ensemble is the epitome of the re-emerging and re-imagined California Soul sound, playing upbeat, good-time dance tunes with plenty of fun-to-watch energy, and lots of bold and bouncy musical panache. The Mystic Theater, 21 N. Petaluma Blvd. 8:30 p.m. $13. MysticTheatre.com.
G REX
With juicy lead vocals by Gabe Hertzig and excellent lead guitar from Paul Allen, Santa Rosa’s popular 60’s and 70s cover band G Rex perform instantly recognizable dance tunes so infectious you should wear comfortable shoes even if you don’t plan to dance – because with music this good, you may end up dancing anyway. Penngrove Pub, 10005 Main St., Penngrove. No cover.
SATURDAY
THE DELTAZ
Brothers Ted and John Siegel are the Deltaz, a constantly touring folk-rock-blues act whose music straddles a wide spectrum of sounds, from heavy blues and psychedelic rock to classic country and folk. Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. 3 p.m. No cover. Lagunitas.com.
BATACHA
With an Afro-Cuban name that means “fun good times,” Batacha plays hot, high-spirited salsa dance music with a large ensemble made of veteran musicians from Cuba, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Dominican Republic, and the U.S. Red Brick, 20 Second St. 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.
SUNDAY
ANGEL VIVALDI
The riveting, super-charged performances of rock instrumentalist Angel Vivaldi are unusual in that the mesmerizing rock guitarist’s popular stage shows – like live soundtracks of awesome movies the composer-guitarist is seeing only in his head – feature no vocals or lyrics, just soaring melodies and scorching riffs that showcase Vivaldi’s powerhouse electric guitar mastery. His albums – from the 2011 breakthrough EP “Universal Language” to the recently released “Synapse” – have won him scores of fans and critical acclaim. Phoenix Theater, 201 Washington St. 7 p.m. $15-$18. ThePhoenixTheater.com.