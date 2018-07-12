s
VILLAGE NETWORK

Petaluma’s Village Network will host a free introductory meeting on Thursday, July 12 from 11 a.m. to noon. The non-profit assists older adults (50 and up) in aging well while remaining in their homes. This meeting will give an overview of the Village Network’s model. Family members and caregivers are welcome as well. 401 Petaluma Blvd. VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

GET LIT

The quarterly literary gathering Get Lit celebrates five years at the Aqus Café with an evening of spoken poetry and other word-smithery. Thursday, July 12, 7 p.m., at Aqus, 198 H St. Hosts Melissa Eleftherion, Manjula Martin and Hilary Zaid will welcome a lineup of alumni readers, presenting short readings of their work. No cover. Aqus.com.

GROWING PAINS

A repeat performance of the original Petaluma- themed play “Why We Get the Town We Get: A Cautionary Tale” will be presented on Wednesday, July 18, at 7 p.m., at the Petaluma Regional Library. The play, performed by the Know Before You Grow Players, is described as “a spirited, sometimes cynical, always funny” exploration of why towns like ours build what they build — and what can be done to change things for the better. This free one-act show will take place in the Community Room. Seating is limited, so arriving early is recommended. 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

IDEA LOUNGE

Presented by the Petaluma Arts Center, Idea Lounge is a monthly series of talks, with a bit of a twist. Instead of one speaker, you get two, one with experience in the arts, one not. Ticketholders uncover whatever the speakers have in common, while discovering connections between the practice of art and the day-to-day experiences of life. This month’s Lounge will feature filmmaker Daedalus Howell speaking for Art, with a talk entitled “On Location in Petaluma: When Your Hometown is Your Movie Back Lot,” and costumer Heidi Wright, with a talk is titled “Costume Shop Chronicles.” $18 general, $115 for PAC members. Thursday, July 19, 6:30 p.m.; held every third Thursday at Lagunitas Brewing Company, 1280 N. McDowell Blvd. PetalumaArtsCenter.org.

WRITERS FORUM

On Thursday evening, July 19, the monthly Writers Forum at Copperfield’s welcomes journalist Frances Rivetti, with a presentation titled “Heading Down the Research Rabbit Hole-Layering Fiction and Non-fiction without losing the Plot.” 6:30-8:30 p.m. Copperfield’s Books, 140 Kentucky St. Info: TheWriteSpot.us.

DEMENTIA SUPPORT

On the first and third Thursdays, the Petaluma Senior Center hosts a Dementia Caregivers Support Group. The next meeting is July 19, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Confidential and caring, the meeting will encourage the sharing of concerns, and will be guided by facilitator Susan Kay Gilbert, an expert on long-term dementia and care-giving. Free of charge. Petaluma Seniors Center, 211 Novak Drive.

WEDDING DRESS EXHIBITION

Honoring famous (and not-so-famous) historical couples of the past, the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum has opened a new show titled, “I Do: An Exhibit of Vintage Wedding Dresses.” Dipping into the Museum’s broad collection of historical textiles, curators have selected more than two dozen antique wedding gowns and tuxedos, plus vintage accessories such as hair clips, combs, handbags, and hats, ranging from the late 1800s to the 1960s. Some of these dresses were once worn by esteemed Petalumans of days gone by. The exhibition runs through September. Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, 20 Second St. PetalumaMuseum.com

