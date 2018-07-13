The historical lack of civility in politics

There’s been a great deal of angst recently about decency in government, about Governmental decorum, about lack of courtesy. There’s a sense of worry that our leadership is not … well ... the way it used to be.

Well, to put things in historical context, here are a few tidbits from the past.

When he was vice-president under John Adams, Thomas Jefferson wrote his treatise, Manual of Parliamentary Practice, intended as a guide to proper behavior and decorum while conducting government business.

In the manual was this passage.

“No one is to disturb another in his speech by hissing, coughing, spitting, speaking, or whispering to another, nor to stand up and interrupt him.” Jefferson further stated, “It is essential that order, decency and regularity be preserved in a dignified public body.”

Our Senate and Congress have never been, it seems, too overly intimidated by Jefferson’s guidelines. Consider these disruptive actions by our legislators.

In 1856, Senator Charles Sumner of Massachusetts addressed the Senate on the issue of whether Kansas should be admitted to the union as a slave state or a free state. Sumner was avidly anti-slavery and he characterized Senators Stephen Douglas of Illinois and Andrew Butler of South Carolina as “Noisesome, squat and nameless animals.” He charged Butler with, in his words, “taking a mistress, who, though ugly to others, is lovely to him … and that mistress is the harlot Slavery.”

Senator Brooks, also of South Carolina (and a cousin to Butler), was fairly ticked off by this and came into the chambers wielding a cane he described as, “of the type used to discipline unruly dogs.” He then proceeded to beat Sumner into unconsciousness with it. Brooks soon after resigned, was immediately reelected, but quickly died of a respiratory infection at the age of 37.

Sumner recovered and served another 18 years in the Senate.

In 1858, Abraham Lincoln was running for the Senate against that same Stephen Douglas. They had seven debates over a period of two months, and it was not all lilacs and daisies. The debates were described as “noisy and heckled,” with no public address system then, by the way. The main issue was, once again, the bitter argument over slavery. It’s the one issue that has divided our country more than any other, with Illegal immigration coming in second. Good ol’ Abe said some things I can’t repeat here. One of the more tame ones was labeling Douglas a “sleeping dog.”

In 1859, Senator David C. Broderick of California, an anti-slave Democrat — who had hit it big in the gold rush and made a fortune in early San Francisco real estate — had used his power to stall the re-election of Senator William Gwin, a staunch pro-slaver. During the campaign that followed, California Chief Justice Terry denounced Broderick as no longer “a true Democrat.” Broderick responded by calling Terry, “a dishonest judge and a miserable wretch.”

The Chief Justice immediately challenged Broderick to a duel at Lake Merced. When the Senator’s pistol misfired, the Judge shot him dead. Terry was acquitted of the crime and went on to serve the confederacy in the cause of slavery. In 1889, he too was shot down, after threatening the life of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Field. The issue was once again slavery.