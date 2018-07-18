s
Your Weekend: July 19-July 22

| July 18, 2018, 11:07AM
| Updated 7 hours ago.
THURSDAY

WILDCAT MOUNTAIN

RAMBLERS

Robert Cornelius and Suzanne Suwanda met in 2001 and quickly bonded on both a musical and romantic level. Their combined appreciation and passion for bluegrass and Americana music led to the formation of the Wildcat Mountain Ramblers, where they now make up two-fifths of the five piece band. They cite influences such as Hank Williams, The Grateful Dead and Hazel Dickens. Audience participation, dancing and overall fun is encouraged. The Wildcats currently play over 100 shows a year at festivals, wineries, breweries and public celebrations. If high energy bluegrass tickles your fancy, make sure not to miss out. Brewster’s Beer Garden. 229 Water St. N. 5 p.m. No cover. Brewstersbeergarden.com.

FRIDAY

FRIENDS ON FIRE

Musical headliners Friends on Fire reside in Fairfax but share the same ska/punk vibe as the rest of the bands on a large bill at the Phoenix Theater, while adding a hint of reggae to the mix. Legal Disaster is a band of Petaluma local rockers self-described as “ska core,” whose aim is to keep the music scene in Sonoma County alive. Ukiah-based band Fall Children is influenced by surf punk and thrash music, yet generate their own unique and youthful sound. With just one EP under their belt, Rohnert Park pop punk quartet No Future open the show. 201 Washington St. 8 p.m. $5. Thephoenixtheater.com.

RAY SAYRE

& LINDSEY BOULLT

Seasoned musician Ray Sayre has performed to millions of fans, released four albums and a dozen movie soundtracks. Over the years he has shared a stage with bands such as Uriah Heep, The Psychedelic Furs and Foreigner. Lindsey Boullt is an esteemed music educator who has helped thousands of students get into elite music universities. For the past 20 years, he has dedicated time to the arts in his current residence of San Francisco where he continues to support musicians, composers and performers. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5475 Old Redwood Hwy. 8:30 p.m. No cover. Twinoaksroadhouse.com.

SATURDAY

JUNK PARLOR

Named after his collection of vintage furniture, Jason Vanderford and his uncle Tim Bush make up half of Junk Parlor, playing this weekend at Red Brick. An experimental indie-jazz-fusion band, they have performed at the Outside Lands and SXSW festivals, and toured with a variety of other jazz outfits. Their goal is to stray from the traditional, keep the audience entertained, and emphasize vocals that resonate with their fan-base. 101 2nd St. 8 p.m. No cover. Redbrickrestaurants.com.

THE INCUBATORS

Sonoma County-based singer-songwriter team Katie Freeman and Chris Chappell deliver blues and soul inspired vocals with a hint of country lyricism. With Mike Emerson on the organ and Chris Rossbach on lead guitar, the rhythm and balance shines through. On their CDs, they rely on analog recording to ensure an authentic and timeless rock sound. The Incubators have played Bottlerock, Rivertown Revival, Petaluma Music Festival and many local Petaluma locations. The Big Easy. 128 American Alley. 7:30 p.m. No cover. Bigeasypetaluma.com.

SUNDAY

25th ANNIVERSARY

OF THE SANDLOT

“The Sandlot,” the endearing 1993 comedy film, has become an American classic with its story of triumph, perseverance and baseball. Directed and narrated by David Mickey Evans, the film follows a group of kids and their sandlot baseball team in the San Fernando Valley during the summer of 1962. New kid on the block, Scotty Smalls, is welcomed by the team, but things go south when he “borrows” his stepdad’s prized baseball (autographed by Babe Ruth), only to watch it disappear into a fenced yard ruled over by the neighborhood dog known as “The Beast.” James Earl Jones co-stars with a cast of young actors. This special anniversary screening repeats on Monday and Wednesday. Boulevard Cinemas, 200 C St. 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cinemawest.com.

