Petaluma’s Bestsellers: ‘Less’ is still more, ‘Lion’ roars again

The top-selling titles at Petaluma’s Copperfield’s Book Store, for the week of July 23-July 29, 2018.

It’s another re-peat week on the Top 10 List.

On both the Adults list and the Kids and Young Adults List, the top bestsellers this week are the same as last week, with both lists revealing strong staying power for Andrew Sean Greer’s Pulitzer-winning novel ‘Less’ and Ed Vere’s worldwide picture book sensation ‘How to Be a Lion,’ each in the top spot on their respective lists.

On the Adult Fiction and Non-Fiction list, Greer’s fancifully funny story of a novelist in the midst of a globe-trotting mid-life crisis is followed, at Number Two, by another title that has shown remarkable staying power among Petaluma readers. Mark Manson’s cheekily titled self-help book, “The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ is an intentionally frank, no nonsense guide to defining what’s most important to you, and dispensing with those things that have little or no personal value.

New to the list (hopping aboard at Number 10), is the paperback release of ‘The Lost City of the Monkey God,’ the popular 2017 true life adventure by bestselling author Douglas Preston (‘The Hot Spot’).

On the Kids and Young Adult list, along with ‘How to Be a Lion’ (in Number One for the fourth consecutive week, pretty much a Petaluma record), is ‘The Complete Tales of Winnie the Pooh’ (Number Three), its appearance probably boosted by heightened interest in Pooh as the upcoming Disney movie ‘Christopher Robin’ nears its release on August 3.

Also notable is the presence of Jennifer Mathieu’s 2017 YA novel ‘Movie’ (Number 8). It’s the story of a high school girl taking on her campus’s culture of misogyny and sexual harassment by publishing an anonymous feminist ‘zine’ called ‘Moxie,’ effectively galvanizing the girls of her school to take a stand against bullies and those who support them. The book’s sudden emergence on the Top Ten list could be spurred, in part, by ongoing discussion of such topics, in the wake of last June’s news of a local high school girl’s attempts to call attention, during her graduation valedictorian speech, to reports of wide-spread on-campus sexual harassment in Petaluma.

Might local schools be seeing the appearance of zines like ‘Moxie’ this school year? With increasing local interest of Mathieu’s novel, and similar titles, it’s a highly likely possibility.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Less,’ by Andrew Sean Greer

2. ‘The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck,’ by Mark Manson

3. ‘Calypso,’ by David Sedaris

4. ‘Manhattan Beach,’ by Jennifer Egan

5. ‘Warlight,’ by Michael Ondaatje

6. ‘Power,’ by Naomi Alderman

7. ‘There There,’ by Tommy Orange

8. ‘Meddling Kids,’ by Edgar Cantero

9. ‘Hope Never Dies,’ by Andrew Shaffer

10. ‘The Lost City of the Monkey God,’ by Douglas Preston

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘How to Be a Lion,’ by Ed Vere

2. ‘Wings of Fire,’ by Tui Sutherland

3. ‘The Complete Tales of Winnie the Pooh,’ by A. A. Milne