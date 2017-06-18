Fire department BBQ and other Petaluma Father’s Day ideas

San Antonio Volunteer Fire Department will hold their only fundraiser of the year this Sunday, June 18. Their Father’s Day Chicken BBQ has been a local favorite for 51 years now, relocating to McNear Park a few years ago, where they now serve food from noon to 3 p.m., with fun and games continuing until 4 p.m.

The chicken is great, and with sides and Clover ice cream is quite a bargain at only $12 per person (only $8 for kids.) We like to stick around for lunch and visit with whomever we end up sitting next to, but also buy a couple of extra meals to make lunches and dinners for the rest of the week.

This year’s event will include a corn hole tournament, as well as an always-sizable silent auction, along with raffle prizes including a Go-Pro camera, a Cruiser bicycle, and an iPod Mini. More info at www.savfd.com.

Blueberries for dad

I’ll bet you’ve never taken your dad blueberry picking on Father’s Day, but that’s exactly what True Grass Farms of Tomales Bay invites you to do on Sunday, June 18, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Space for this blueberry “U-pick” is limited, so reservations are recommended, and as an added bonus, those who plunk down the $20 deposit will receive a 25 percent discount, making the berries only $6 per pound. Lunch will be available for purchase, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., from The Bodega food truck.

Lagunitas bash

For those looking to taste a bite or two of The Bodega’s food closer to home, they will be rolling up to Lagunitas Brewing Co. on Monday, June 26, for the KWMR 90.5 FM Birthday Bash. DJ Barbarella will be on hand, along with the Detroit Disciples, weird raffle prizes, and beer and cake for all the “friends of real radio.”

Seared dinner

“Beer, Bourbon, & Beef” is a once only dinner being offered by Seared on Tuesday, June 20. This prix fixe dinner will feature 101 North Brewing and Stillwater Spirits and will start with a charcuterie and local cheese board, paired with barrel aged Stillwater negroni, followed by surf and turf crudo, paired with 101’s Indigo Pale Ale.

Next up is an heirloom tomato panzanella, paired with 101’s Belgian Pale Ale, which will lead into the main course of Heroine IPA braised whole beef shanks. Rounding out the five-course meal, guests will dessert on bourbon black cherry ice cream, paired with a Moylans bourbon black cherry old fashioned. Dinner is $85 and reservations can be made either through Seared, or through Eventbrite.

We have been eating and drinking at Seared since they opened, so it is nice to see that Chef Joe O’Donnell never rests on his laurels. We found this out the stuffed and satisfied way on a recent visit to Seared to research an upcoming article.

PAWS for a Cause

Sax’s Joint will host a special dinner on June 24, starting at 5 p.m., to benefit the Petaluma Animal Services Foundation. PAWS for a Cause will feature live music, beer and wine, raffle prizes, a silent auction, and of course, Sax’s Joint food. The ladies at Sax’s Joint are experts when it comes to comfort food breakfasts and lunches, so this event gives us all a rare opportunity to experience what they can do with a dinner menu.