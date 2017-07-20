s
The Petaluma River goes Steampunk once again

DAVID TEMPLETON

ARGUS-COURIER STAFF | July 20, 2017, 12:01AM

| Updated 28 minutes ago.

Save the River!

Funds raised at the Rivertown Revival benefit the Friends of the Petaluma River, a Petaluma-based non-profit founded to celebrate, protect and educate people about the Petaluma River and its watershed. The FOPR hosts regular river-oriented events, from clean-ups and boating trips to nature camps, barn dances and, of course, the annual Revival. Three years ago, the FOPR implemented a Watershed Classroom Program, offering local educators some tools for teaching common core curriculum, by using facts and stories about the Petaluma River and its watershed. For more info, visit FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org and/or WatershedClassroom.org.


Hallelujah, brothers and sisters!

Raise your hands, stomp your feed, and put on your Sunday-Steampunk best. It’s Revival time again – and for 2017, record crowds are expected to come lay down their cares by the river, then party till the sun goes (most of the way) down.

Now in its eighth consecutive year – one for each of the eight Natural Wonders of the World, including, of course, King Kong – the annual Petaluma Rivertown Revival will once again be lifting spirits and dazzling eyes. It all transpires this Saturday, July 22, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., out on the McNear Peninsula, by way of Steamer Landing Park, corner of D. Street and Copeland St. A uniquely whimsical celebration of the Petaluma River – described by producers as “The Greatest Slough on Earth” – the revival is a fundraiser for the Friends of the Petaluma River (see sidebar), and has quickly become one of the weirdest, best loved, and most hotly anticipated events of the year.

Here are a few highlights of what to expect during the day, with a few time-tested tips on how to maximize your fun while minimizing un-planned-for bummers.

MUSIC

On a total of five stages spread across the festival site, a total of 18 bands, ensembles, “entertainment communities,” or solo and duo acts will be entertaining revelers with a blend of Americana, Dixie-punk, wild-west beatnik jazz, sci-fi-folk, country-metal, old time, new time, Appalachian trance, and “Pirate Cabaret.” Yes, we made some of that up (not the pirate one), but it’s the best we could do at capturing the eclectic sounds curated for the Revival every year by Josh Windmiller, of The Crux.

Featured bands (which play approximately every 90 minutes on most of the stages) include the following: performing on The Barn Stage. It’s Cahoots (12 noon), Los Ritmicos (1:15 p.m.), One Grass, Two Grass (2:30 p.m.), Spark and Whisper (4 p.m.), Mississippi Mike Wolf (5:30) and The Easy Leaves (7 p.m.). Playing the Revival Tent are The Butterdishes (12:15 p.m.), Ashley Alred (1:30 p.m.), Rainbow Girls (3 p.m.), Ismay (4:30 p.m.) and Buck-Thrift (6 p.m.). On the Spectacular Stage will be Miss Moonshine (11:45 a.m.), Intuitive Compass (1 p.m.), Oddjob Ensemble (2:15), The Travelling Spectacular (3:30 p.m.), Eight Dice Cloth (5 p.m.), and Barrio Manouche (6:30 p.m.).

The mighty Hubbub Club will perform at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on the Rhino Stage, and something called The Butterfly Ship (a theater, poetry, dance and aerial troupe) will own the Butterfly Stage (1:15 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:15 p.m., and 5:30 p.m.).

FOOD

To keep the comestibles local, all Revival food peddlers come from within a 100 mile radius of Petaluma, and are trained in the fine art of green, low-waste food serving. From food trucks to ice cream wagons, there will be a tasty array of snack items to temp and tantalize. And yes, there will be beer, wine and spirits.

ACTIVITIES

In addition to a variety of exhibition and entertainments for all ages, the popular River Rats kids’ area will offer crafts, animals, music, water play, and group art projects. For mothers and fathers needing a bit of quiet time with their kids, for nursing, time outs, or diaper swapping, the Petaluma Mothers’ Club will host a Parents Tent.

Save the River!

Save the River!

Funds raised at the Rivertown Revival benefit the Friends of the Petaluma River, a Petaluma-based non-profit founded to celebrate, protect and educate people about the Petaluma River and its watershed. The FOPR hosts regular river-oriented events, from clean-ups and boating trips to nature camps, barn dances and, of course, the annual Revival. Three years ago, the FOPR implemented a Watershed Classroom Program, offering local educators some tools for teaching common core curriculum, by using facts and stories about the Petaluma River and its watershed. For more info, visit FriendsofthePetalumaRiver.org and/or WatershedClassroom.org.

Though nothing like the sale of Burning Man, a small army of artists will be on hand to erect and display their eye-goggling artistry, with sculptures and other inventions sure to please, surprise, and amuse. And yes, some of them will be for sale.

BOAT RACES

A major part of the Rivertown Revival is the Art Boat contest, the Grand Flotilla and Review, and the ever-unpredictable Race around the Slough, with prizes going to the most creatively designed water-born vessels, and, of course, for the fastest (watch out for that mud!). Boat activites are spread out throughout the day.

FIVE-DOLLAR WEDDING TENT

Just what it sounds like. A tradition from the beginning, the five-dollar wedding tent is where couples can get legally hitched for a mere $5. The happy couples will even be treated to a honeymoon cruise. These slots tend to fill up fast, but can be reserved through the Rivertown Revivil website.

COSTUMES

Based on past years, the official Rivertown Revival policy on costumes is Yes Please. Steampunk tends to be the basic style rubric for the Revival, but anything work, with a tendency toward the fashion sense of the Mark Twain, Jules Verne, Young Queen Victoria, and Old Mary Shelley. And worry not, there will be vendors on hand to help you accessorize with the perfect hat, boots, backpack or ray-gun.

THREE IMPORTANT TIPS

Hydrate. Hydrate. Hydrate.

And bring a parasol.

Okay, that’s four.

Temperatures are expected to climb close to 90 degrees on Sunday, and there are many open areas with minimal shade out on the Peninsula. So make sure you bring a refillable water container, or be prepared to purchase H20-based libations. And yes, small parasols are not only useful for bouncing back some of the sun’s mighty rays, they are marvelous accessories to the right costume. If you don’t have one of your own, you can be sure someone out at the Revival will be selling them. Oh, bringing cash is handy too, as not all vendors and food booths will necessarily be prepared to take plastic. Okay, that’s five.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for children. Available at the gate or online on the website. RivertownRevival.com

(Contact David at david.templeton@argus-courier.com)

