HOLIDAY ROUNDUP: A list of New Year’s Eve events in Petaluma

Want to impress your fellow partiers with your Jeopardy-Master trivia skills? When the traditional singing of ‘Auld Lang Syne’ commences this New Year’s Eve, you can sing the ENTIRE song by Robert Burns. And even if you don’t feel compelled to go solo after everyone else stops singing (usually following the first verse and chorus), then at least you can tell your friends that you KNOW the complete song (even if you don’t know what “And poud the gowans fine” means. Surprising friends with your knowledge of obscure Scottish poetry. That’s a perfect way to kick off a new year.

It was nearly 230 years ago that Scottish poet Robert Burns penned the words that would define New Year’s Eve celebrations for the next two centuries. Auld Lang Syne (meaning “old long ago”) is now sung at New Year’s in every English speaking country on Earth. Since it’s more fun to sing with others, here’s a list of events and shows happening locally this New Year’s Eve. Whether you celebrate at home, a Viennese Ball, or a rowdy party, may you truly “take a cup of kindness” this new year, and always.

SOL HORIZON & DJINN NEW YEARS EVE PARTY

7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Two of Petaluma’s favorite bands will rock out the old year and roll in the new one, at the Big Easy. Sol Horizon plays joyously toe-tapping reggae and Djinn takes on everything from flamenco to funk. $30. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA CONCERT

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sponsored by Sky Hill Cultural Alliance, this popular annual New Year’s Eve concert – at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum – features music of the great classical masters performed live by string players from the San Francisco Symphony, and pianist Elizabeth Walter. Wine and cheese will be served as part of the $40-$60 ticket price. PetalumaMuseum.com.

A NIGHT IN VIENNA

8:30 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Dress up in your finest ball-going attire and dance to the waltzes of Johann Strauss, sponsored by the Sky Hill Cultural Alliance and the San Francisco Waltzing Society. A live orchestra will play some of the best music ever written for human feet. A buffet-style dinner, with traditional Viennese dishes, will be served. Black tie optional. $150. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave. Reserve tickets at Skyhill.org or by calling (707) 583-3340.

TWIN OAKS ROADHOUSE FEATURES MARSHALL HOUSE PROJECT & FREE PEOPLES

Doors open 8 p.m.; show begins at 9 p.m.

Celebrate the final hours of 2017 in the laidback, unfussy comfort of Petaluma’s rustic Twin Oaks Roadhouse, where no one will force you to drink champagne, and the music – courtesy of the soul-funk power of the Marshall House Project and the jazz-bluegrass-rock-and-reggae grooves of Free Peoples – will rev you up and make you want to dance till 2018. $25. Twin Oaks Roadhouse, 5745 Old Redwood Hwy.

STEVE FREUND

9 p.m. to midnight

Rolling Stone magazine has praised blues guitarist Steve Freund for his “masterful, no-nonsense guitar work.” This New Year’s Eve, he’ll be helping to christen downtown Petaluma’s newest music spot, Red Brick (101 2nd Street, formerly Graffiti). Freund and his band will play at 9 p.m., and keep the party going till the big countdown at 12 a.m. No cover. RedBrickRestaurants.com.

CINNABAR NEW YEAR’S EVE ‘FRANK SINATRA’ SHOW

9 p.m. to midnight

Cinnabar Theater’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the season’s best-loved (and frequently sold-out) end-of-year events. The festivities include snacks and drinks, a performance of ‘My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra,’ plus New Year’s party favors and a grand champagne toast as attendees say farewell to 2017 and hello to 2018

General admission $69 in advance/$75 at the door; Seniors (62 and older) $66 in advance/$75 at the door; 18-30-years-old $61 in advance/$65 at the door; Under 18-years-old $56 in advance/$60 at the door. Reserve tickets at CinnabarTheater.org (For full list of New Year’s events, find this round-up at Petaluma360.com)