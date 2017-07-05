(1 of ) 516 Walnut St. is a four bedroom three bathroom 1905 home adapted for 20th century living in Petaluma. The cozy cottage is selling for $1,025,000. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(2 of ) Rail molding in the living room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(3 of ) Plenty of counter and cabinet space in the kitchen at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(4 of ) A kitchen island at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(5 of ) An office at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(6 of ) The dining room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(7 of ) 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(8 of ) Beautiful light in the living room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(9 of ) One of three bathrooms at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(10 of ) A beautifully landscaped backyard at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(11 of ) Room for a small garden at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(12 of ) The living room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(13 of ) French doors open up onto a backyard patio at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(14 of ) Mature trees offer shade an privacy at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(15 of ) A backyard kitchen/grill area 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(16 of ) Beautiful landscaping at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(17 of ) A full bathroom at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(18 of ) Built-in shelves in a bathroom at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(19 of ) A spacious bedroom at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(20 of ) Room for a king size bed at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(21 of ) A cozy family room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(22 of ) A large couch fills the living room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(23 of ) 516 Walnut St. is situated in the coveted Oak-Brewster Historic District in Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(24 of ) A light-filled bedroom at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(25 of ) Plenty of period-style details at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(26 of ) An ensuite bathroom at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(27 of ) A playful child's room at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(28 of ) Picture rails line the walls of 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(29 of ) A sink in the kitchen island at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(30 of ) The chef's kitchen at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(31 of ) A large kitchen sink at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)
(32 of ) Wonderful period details at 516 Walnut St., Petaluma. Property listed by Jennifer Birmingham/ Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, coldwellbanker.com 707-762-6611. (Courtesy NORCAL MLS)