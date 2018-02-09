(1 of ) Ramon Salcido, 1989: It's been 29 years since Salcido, a Sonoma Valley winery worker, committed Sonoma County's most heinous killing rampage — slaying seven and almost killing two others. He was convicted for the 1989 murders of seven people, including his wife and two of his daughters, four-year-old Sofía and 22-month-old Teresa. A third daughter, three-year-old Carmina, was left lying in a field beside the bodies of her sisters for 36 hours after being slashed across the throat by her father. In this photo Ramon Salcido is escorted off a private jet by Sonoma County Sheriff's deputies after his arrival April 21, 1989 from Mexico, where he had fled the murder. (Press Democrat file photo / Tim Baker)
(2 of ) Sonoma County sheriff's deputies investigate the shooting scene at Grand Cru Winery on April 14, 1989 where Ramon Salcido killed his seventh victim, Tracy Toovey. (Press Democrat file photo)
(3 of ) Dr. Willard Preble Burke ran a sanitarium in the Mark West area and was famous for his medical knowledge and skill throughout the West. In 1910, he got some dynamite from a mine he owned in Butte County and attempted to blow up his mistress and their baby, who both lived in a cabin on the sanitarium grounds. He failed, only wounding the woman, whom he then "treated'' in his sanitarium. (From "Santa Rosa, A 19th century town")
(4 of ) Dr. Burke (left) told suspicious lawmen that she would die soon from her ``serious'' wounds. It was discovered that he was adding arsenic to her wounds, so officers moved her to the county hospital. Detectives pieced together the crime, considered the most sensational investigation ever conducted by the Sonoma County Grand Jury. Burke was convicted of attempted murder and sent to prison. He was paroled four years later and then granted a full pardon by his former defense attorney, Gov. Hiram Johnson. (Ancestry.com. )
(5 of ) In 1920, the gunning down of Sheriff Jim Petray and two San Francisco lawmen, followed by the public lynching of the three suspects, gave Santa Rosa a statewide reputation as being a tough, frontier town. Three men had been hiding in Santa Rosa, wanted in San Francisco for questioning about a gang rape. Petray, Detective Lester Dohrman and Sgt. Miles Jackson walked into a home, catching the men by surprise and prompting a shootout that killed Petray and Jackson immediately. Dohrman died hours later. Other officers took the three men to Sonoma County Jail in downtown Santa Rosa. An angry crowd gathered for several nights. On the fifth night, the men were taken from their cells and were hanged from a tree branch in the rural cemetery. (Stock photo, shutterstock)
(6 of ) Mob hit, 1947: Al Capone associate Nick DeJohn lived for years in Santa Rosa as retired furniture dealer Vincent Rossi. Rossi and his wife were often seen around town in their bright red sports coupe, until San Francisco police found the car abandoned in North Beach. The keys were in the ignition and Rossi in the trunk. He'd been garroted with a piece of wire. (The Press Democrat Archives)
(7 of ) “Grandma'' Kroeger, 1962: The bizarre story of Iva Kroeger, 44, better known throughout the West by her nickname, 'Grandma Kroeger' , came to light in 1962. She was known in Santa Rosa as Eva Anne Long, the owner of the El Sombrero Motel on Santa Rosa Avenue. It turns out she and her husband Ralph never bought the motel. Nor had previous motel owner Mildred Arnseon gone traveling in South America, or put her ailing husband into a rest home, as the Kroegers claimed. The Kroegers strangled them, buried them in the basement of their San Francisco home and took over the motel. The couple were given a “life” sentence. Ralph died in prison, but Eva was paroled 13 years later. (Courtesy photo)
(8 of ) The Baron, 1970: Joseph 'The Baron' Barboza was a prizefighter-turned-hitman for the New England mafia. After he helped federal authorities by ratting on his bosses, the government's witness protection program moved Barboza to Santa Rosa, where he became Joe Bentley. In 1970, a tip led local detectives to a shallow grave near Glen Ellen, where they found the decomposed body of Clay Wilson 26 of Santa Rosa, who had been shot twice in the head. Bentley, 38, quickly became a suspect and local law officials learned his real identity as Barboza, an alleged gangland executioner. Barboza pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. After serving four years in prison he was released to the government witness protection program. Four months later he was found gunned down in San Francisco. (Press Democrat Archives)
(9 of ) Joseph Barboza, right, stands with public defender Marteen Miller in 1971 during Barboza's murder trial. He was killed just four months after his release in 1975.
(Press Democrat Archives)
(10 of ) The serial killer 1972: In the early 1970s, a serial killer was stalking young women in Sonoma County. He raped and killed at least seven and maybe several more girls between the ages of 12 and 23 who were hitchhiking or strolling through rural areas. Frustrated sheriff's detectives traveled the country researching whether serial killer Ted Bundy, or the Zodiac killer or the Hillside strangler in Los Angeles or others could have been responsible. The cases were never solved. Kim Wendy Allen, 19, (pictured here) was the first victim found. (Press Democrat Archives)
(11 of ) Pendergrass, 1981: Ernest 'Kentucky' Pendergrass 59 was a one-time grand juror, Sonoma County Fair director and political candidate who knew the movers and shakers of Sonoma County. In 1981 he went into a sustained rage after short-term girlfriend Rosemary Edmonds, 35, of Sebastopol left him and returned to her estranged husband Rick. On Thanksgiving Day, Pendergrass stopped at bars while driving his pickup — with a shotgun inside — to the Edmonds' country home. There he stepped up to a window and fired a blast that killed Rosemary Edmonds as she was taking a bite of dinner. A shootout ensued and a family friend shot Rickey Edmonds by mistake. Pendergrass was convicted of both homicides and sent to prison for 54 years to life. He died at age 90, eight weeks after the state freed him from prison because of his poor health. (Press Democrat Archives)
(12 of ) In 1991, 19-year-old Santa Rosa Junior College student, Alan Adams told friends he wanted to kill someone for their credit cards so he could buy a few pricey things. Carrying an assault-style rifle, he broke into the Jenner home of Oscar age 70, and Betty Mann age 60 and murdered them in cold blood. He used the credit cards to buy pornography and gun paraphernalia and was given life in prison for his heinous crimes. (Shutterstock)
(13 of ) Polly Klaas, abduction and murder, 1993: Richard Allen Davis was sent to death row in 1996 after a jury found him guilty of taking the 12-year-old girl from her home during a slumber party in 1993, attempting to sexually assault her and strangling her with a restraint hand-fashioned from a piece of lingerie. A shrine to Polly Klaas, just feet from where her body was found in a thicket 100 feet from Highway 101 in Cloverdale in 2003. (Press Democrat file photo)
(14 of ) Plastic Surgeon murdered, 1997: In 1997, Theresa Mary Ramirez shot and killed her plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Travis, whom she said had given her leaky breast implants during a postmastectomy reconstructive surgery. Ramirez was give a life sentence in 1999 for the murder and attempted murder of medical office manager Kay Carter, whom she shot in the head. (Press Democrat file photo)
(15 of ) Jenner Beach slayings,2004: In 2004, a young couple from Ohio, Lindsay Cutshall 22 and Jason Allen 26 were found dead in their sleeping bags on Fish Head Beach, their bible nearby. Thirteen years later evidence came to light that led investigators to believe Shaun Michael Gallon 38 was responsible for the crime. Gallon was already in police custody on suspicion of fatally shooting his younger brother on March 24, 2017.(Press Democrat file photo)
(16 of ) From left: Bob and Delores Allen and Kathy and Chris Cutshall, the parents of Jason Allen and Lindsay Cutshall, visit the bluff overlooking the beach north of Jenner where their children were murdered. (Kent Porter/The Press Democrat, 2006)
(17 of ) Pantaleon "toy box" murder, 2008: On Mother’s Day in 2008 Honorio Pantaleon stabbed Patricia Barrales, the mother of his children, 68 times before stuffing her body in a toy box. After the stabbing Pantaleon fled with his children, a family dog and packed luggage, including the children's birth certificates, to a family member's home in Kelseyville. Pantaleon then drove to Ukiah and tried to kill his girlfriend's mother, Isabel Barrales, at her home. He tried to shoot her with a rifle, but the gun didn't work so he hit her with it. Pantaleon committed suicide in prison while serving out a life sentence. (Press Democrat file photo)
(18 of ) Forestville Triple Homicide, 2013: Mark Cappello was the man behind the 2013 execution-style slayings of three would-be business partners during a marijuana deal in Forestville. In 2016, the drug trafficker from Central City, Colo. received mandatory life imprisonment without the possibility of parole for killing former Sebastopol resident Raleigh Butler 24, Richard Lewin 46 of Huntington, N.Y., and Todd Klarkowski 43 of Boulder, Colo. (Courtesy photo)
(19 of ) Rural Sebastopol marijuana murders, 2016: Three years after the Forestville slayings another marijuana transaction turned deadly. Former Cloverdale teacher Nathan Proto 36 and John Jessie Mariana 28 of Guerneville were killed. Another 23-year-old female was shot in the head but survived. Detectives believe the victims were shot in a dispute over a marijuana sale on the rural Hessel area property. A Philadelphia couple, Robert Lee Randolph and Maria Teresa Lebron are both at-large somewhere on the East Coast in conjunction with the murders. (Courtesy photo)
(20 of ) Cotati teen buried in shallow grave: In 2016, the body of 18-year-old Kirk Ryan Kimberly was found buried at Sonoma state with multiple stab wounds from one or more assailants. The body was discovered by an SSU landscaper in a shallow grave near a campus parking lot west of the Green Music Center, separated by a creek from the rest of the campus. The murder is still under investigation. (Alvin Jornada / The Press Democrat)
(21 of ) Double murder in Rohnert Park, 2000: Eighteen years ago, Mathew Beck suffered a psychotic breakdown and went on a violent rampage at home, stabbing to death two Rohnert Park women he knew in an attack that ended with him being found not guilty by reason of insanity. After a dozen years in state mental institutions, he was placed in a Sonoma County outpatient program that allowed him to live free of hospital walls but under close supervision of therapists and social workers. (Press Democrat file photo)