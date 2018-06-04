(1 of ) (Left to right)Erin Doherty of Valley Oaks HS, Julia Rose Sherman of Valley Oaks HS and Bleu Jones of Carpe Diem HS celebrate after receiving their diplomas last week.(CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(2 of ) Family and friends cheer graduates of the class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(3 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(4 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(5 of ) Erin Doherty dabs tears after making a heartfelt speech during the graduation of the Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(6 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(7 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, move their tassels at graduation last week.
(8 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(9 of ) As students with scholarships stand to be recognized, a proud parent takes a photo of the Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(10 of ) Shayna Small of San Antonio HS makes a speech during the graduation of the Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS.
(11 of ) The graduation of the Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS. (CRISSY PASCUAL/ARGUS-COURIER STAFF)
(12 of ) Erin Doherty makes a speech during the graduation of the Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS.
(13 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
(14 of ) Ricardo Sahagun of Carpe Diem HS makes a speech during graduation of Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS.
(15 of ) Class of 2018 students from the alternative high schools, Carpe Diem HS, San Antonio HS, Sonoma Mountain HS and Valley Oaks HS, graduate.
