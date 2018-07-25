(1 of ) 615 Pepper Road is a four bedroom, three bathroom, 3,047 square foot custom Craftsman on the market in Petaluma for $2,875,000. Take a peek inside. Property listed by Keith White/ Terra Firma Global Partners, terrafirmaglobalpartners.com, 707-559-8579. (Courtesy of NORCAL MLS)
615 Pepper Road is situated on a 3.38 acre lot in West Petaluma.
A wrap-around deck surrounds 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A light-filled open floor plan living space.
A farmhouse sink in the kitchen at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
Built-in cabinets in the living room at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
Spaces for dining, eating and relaxing seamlessly flow together at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A fireplace warms the living room at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A walk-in shower in a bathroom at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A charming farmhouse office at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
French doors open up onto a deck at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A massive master suite and private den at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
The master bathroom at 615 Pepper Road has a clawfoot tub and walk-in shower.
A walk-in closet at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A private study at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
Skylights illuminate the children's bedroom at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A spacious deck for dining al fresco at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A sunny patio surrounds the sparkling pool at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A quiet spot for a good book at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
The lavender maze at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
The landscaped yard at 615 Pepper Road is filled with horticultural wonders including a birch grove, fruit trees, heirloom peonies, a koi pond, greenhouse, and organic garden.
A separate cottage unit at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
Exposed beam ceilings and plenty of light in the guest cottage at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
The guest house kitchenette at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
Manicured trails weave between buildings at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A party barn at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
The fully furnished barn is the perfect setting for a wine country wedding.
A wood paneled bathroom in the barn at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.
A sprawling well-kept lawn at 615 Pepper Road, Petaluma.