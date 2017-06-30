(1 of ) We get it. You're a perfect driver. But here's the things that those other drivers do that drive us crazy. Click through to see the things Sonoma County drivers need to stop doing now. First up is running yellow lights. Or running yellow lights. Also, running yellow lights.
(2 of ) The people who suddenly forget how to drive anytime moisture falls from the sky.
(3 of ) Speeding in residential areas. It's 25 mph for a reason - there are kids playing!
(4 of ) Talking on the phone or texting while driving. Seriously, why are people still doing this?
(5 of ) Speeding through the right lane to pass a car in the middle. Don't be that guy on the right.
(6 of ) Driving really slow in the fast lane. If you plan on driving below the speed limit, move to the right.
(7 of ) Flashing your brights at someone in the fast lane when they're already speeding. If you want to speed even more (and get a ticket), you can move around.
(8 of ) Distracted driving, like doing your makeup, texting, eating, etc. Wake up earlier and do this at home!
(9 of ) Smoking while driving. You're not cool, especially when there are kids in the car. Bonus: People who throw cigarette butts out the window - as if our drought isn't fire hazard enough.
(10 of ) Getting high while driving. Your medical card doesn't allow that, and you're facing a DUI.
(11 of ) Not stopping at crosswalks. This is how you hit someone with your car. If someone has stopped at a crosswalk, stop with them instead of swerving around them and endangering a pedestrian's life.
(12 of ) Insisting on keeping your driver's license past the age you're safe to be driving. Your family wants you and everyone around you to be safe!
(13 of ) Playing music so loud it shakes everyone's office window. We get it, you're cool. But your subwoofer and bass should stay out of the office and remain in your car.
(14 of ) Drivers who still aren't sure how the metering lights work. One car per green, people! (Photo by Conner Jay/The Press Democrat)
(15 of ) Single drivers who think the carpool rules don't apply to them. (PD FILE)
(16 of ) Drivers who won't let you merge onto the freeway. (Photo by Kent Porter / Press Democrat)
(17 of ) Able-bodied drivers who illegally park in handicapped parking spaces.
(18 of ) Anyone who still doesn't know how to use their turn signal.
(19 of ) Drivers who take up more than one spot when parking their car.
(20 of ) That one driver who has to cross three lanes of traffic to exit at the last minute. (PD FILE)
(21 of ) Any driver who doesn't take driving seriously. Pay attention and focus when you're behind the wheel. Those of us sharing the road with you would appreciate it. Thanks! (PD FILE)