Writer Dave Barry once said, “The one thing that unites all human beings, regardless of age, gender, religion, economic status, or ethnic background, is that, deep down inside, we all believe that we are above-average drivers.” I think this rings true for all of us, right? What also rings true is that there are so many other terrible drivers.

Here are our top 3 pet peeves about Sonoma County drivers. Click through the gallery above for more our favorite driving gripes. If you have any other pet peeves to add, leave them in the comments.

1. Not stopping at crosswalks. My car is stopped. The car on the other side of the street is stopped. And yet you are swerving around me so you can keep driving. Did you ever think maybe we were stopped for a reason? Before you blaze through a crosswalk, please look both ways to make sure no one is using it.

2. Texting or talking on the phone while driving. Just stop. The rest of us don’t want to pay with our lives for your irresponsibility.

3. Carpool offenders. Yes, we understand the temptation to pull into that rarely used lane. But if you’re a single driver passing the rest of us who are following the rules of the road, know that all of us are hoping you get caught and that the fines are heavy.